Entertainment Daily is hiring a Social Editor

Entertainment Daily is looking for an experienced, passionate and versatile Social Editor to play a pivotal role in growing the brand’s social media platforms and pages.

ED! already has a huge following on social media, reaching over 3million readers with its coverage of Showbiz, TV, Soaps, Royal & Viral content – and we have big plans to expand this further.

The ideal candidate for the Social Editor role will be an expert in attracting and engaging followers on existing social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, with an eager finger on the pulse of emerging new channels – such as Meta’s rival to Twitter.

You’ll be numbers-hungry and a data devotee with an unflappable drive to see those follower counts hit growth targets each week.

You’ll also be comfortable hopping between different types of content and mixing up the tone of voice of your work – from news headlines and videos to memes.

This role will suit someone who has already made their mark within a social media or journalism role – with an excellent news sense and proven experience of being ahead of the curve with trending content.

Entertainment Daily is part of Digitalbox‘s stable of mobile-first sites, alongside The Poke, The Tab and The Daily Mash.

To apply, send your CV plus 5 ideas for how you would grow ED’s social media audience and engagement across ONE of the following verticals: Soap; TV; Royals – to Editor-in-Chief Kaggie Hyland via hello@entertainmentdaily.co.uk