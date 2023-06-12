Entertainment Daily Logo
Entertainment Daily is hiring a Senior Writer/Assistant Editor (3-month contract)

Come work with us!

By Kaggie Hyland

Entertainment Daily is looking for a Senior Writer/Assistant Editor-level journalist to cover a three-month contract, from October to December 2023.

Responsibilities will include: pitching & writing a mix of content from TV & Showbiz to Royals & News; proofing and editing other writers’ articles; pushing stories on social media; monitoring story performance; hitting daily traffic targets.

ED! is one of the biggest entertainment news sites in the UK and, alongside The Poke, The Tab and The Daily Mash, is owned by Digitalbox.

This temporary role will suit someone who has at least two years’ experience on a fast-paced and target-driven news site covering similar content areas.

You will be comfortable working on your own initiative and managing others.

Hours are typically Monday to Friday, 9am – 5.30pm, but some flexibility – weekends; evenings – will be required.

There is potential for longer term employment for the right candidate.

To apply, send your CV, salary expectations, and a plan of TV content you’d focus on throughout this period to hello@entertainmentdaily.co.uk

