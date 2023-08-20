Lionesses’ World Cup pay ‘revealed’ as they lose 1-0 to Spain in the final

The England football team lost out to Spain in the World Cup Final today (August 20). But the women are also in second place when it comes to their wages compared to England’s men’s side.

Pundits had tipped England‘s stars to pull off the biggest victory for a national football team from the UK since 1966. And following the Lionesses’ dazzling run to the finals – which included beating Colombia in the quarter finals and a thumping semis triumph against Australia – fans were beginning to believe, too.

There are still some football followers who bang on about why they prefer watching 22 men chase a ball, rather than 22 women. But might that change as more money flows into the women’s game?

Here’s hoping, because the amount the ladies earn compared to the men is pretty dire to be honest…

Sarina Wiegman couldn’t take the England Lionesses all the way today (Credit: BBC)

World Cup final 2023: England women on a lot less than the men

Sarina Wingman’s side bagged the European Championship title on home soil in the summer of 2022. But sadly they couldn’t secure the World Cup in Sydney today. They lost 1-0 to Spain.

Pre-tournament changes announced by FIFA ensured that the prize-money each player receives has more than trebled since the 2019 World Cup. It is believed the pool of 2023 prize money stood at £88.5million. That’s said to be three times the size of the £24m prize fund paid out in 2019.

Each England player that has taken part earns at least £24,000 for participating. And, following their march to the final, each of the Lionesses is said to be guaranteed £153,000. This is despite not winning the match against Spain. Had they won, the ladies would’ve taken home a cool £210,000 apiece.

However, the amount earmarked for the men’s England team leaves the ladies in the shade.

Lionesses star Ella Toone holds off Colombia’s Ivonne Chacón in the quarter finals (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Global guarantee’

The figures were secured after a players’ union challenged FIFA to secure a “global guarantee”. Reassurance was requested that 30% of prize money from the tournament would go to players.

“Players are united behind simple yet concrete demands for greater professionalisation of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” FIFPRO said in March.

Players are united behind simple yet concrete demands for greater professionalisation.

Nonetheless, a £235 million difference between the cash pot prizes between the Women’s World Cup and the World Cup played by men remains. According to reports during the Qatar World Cup, it was claimed had England’s men won, they’d have taken home prize money of £500k each. It’s thought some of the prize money difference can be attributed to the more lucrative sponsorship deals afforded to the men’s team.

With the ladies delivering an epic tournament, surely it’s time for a change. That gender pay gap needs to go.

Read more: Lionesses star has perfect response to claims women’s football will ‘never replicate excitement’ of men’s game

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.