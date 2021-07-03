England v Ukraine is now upon us in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

But who are the Ukrainian players to look out for? Have the two nations played each other before? And what are the latest odds for the big game?

Here’s your ultimate primer to get you ready for a game that could see England progress to the semi-finals… if all goes well.

England v Ukraine: Have many times have they played each other before?

The two nations have played each other only seven times before.

And the record bodes well for England: they’ve only lost once to the Ukraine national team, and games have been always tight.

The two were drawn together in the 2010 World Cup qualifying group, with England winning their home game and Ukraine winning in Dnipropetrovsk.

They played each other again in Euro 2012, with England winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Wayne Rooney.

England’s last two games against Ukraine were in a World Cup qualifying group in 2013. They drew both home and away matches.

Who are the Ukrainian players to watch out for?

The England players will be very familiar with one member of the Ukrainian team.

Flying winger Andriy Yarmolenko plays for West Ham United in the Premier League and has impressed during the tournament.

In fact, Yarmolenko used his sweet left foot to good effect in the five-goal thriller against the Netherlands in the group stages of this tournament.

He scored a worldie from way outside the penalty box to have fans on their feet. Top bins, as they say.

Aside from Yarmolenko, midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi (who plays his club football for Atalanta in Italy) has also impressed.

Elsewhere, defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is a member of the Manchester City side that has just won the Premier League title.

Who is Ukraine’s famous manager?

Unquestionably Ukraine’s best-ever player, folk hero Andriy Shevchenko scored 48 goals in his 111 appearances for his country.

He was a superstar at club level, too, becoming a legend at Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and our very own Chelsea.

Now he’s off to a flyer as manager of the national team.

He’s won 25 of his 51 matches in charge.

What are the odds for the game?

England managed to remain unbeaten during the group stage and once again did not concede a goal as they beat Germany 2-0 in the round of 16.

Ukraine, however, barely made it through their group and squaked through against Sweden in the first knock-out round.

In fact, this is the first time Ukraine has reached a quarter-final in any tournament.

The odds reflect this, with England installed as 2/5 on favourites across several betting sites.

Conversely, Ukraine are 15/2 to win, while a draw comes in at around 7/2.