England v Denmark Euro 2020: Are the Danish WAGs hotter than England’s?

England v Denmark takes place tonight in the Euro 2020.

But as the Danish squad prepare to take on the Three Lions, who will be supporting them from the sidelines?

Here, we take a look at the WAGs cheering on the Dutchmen at Wembley tonight.

England v Denmark Euro 2020: Katrine Friis

Katrine Friis is currently dating Denmark’s Andreas Christense.

The pair live together in London as the footballer plays for Premiere League club Chelsea.

As well as being a doting girlfriend, Katrine is also a successful influencer with 12.7k followers.

Kasper Schmeichel and his wife Kaylee Gyldenbrand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stine Gyldenbrand

Meanwhile, Stine Gyldenbrand is happily married to Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The childhood sweethearts began dating when they were just 17, and later tied the knot in 2015.

They’ve since welcomed two children, Max and Isabella.

Max was born in 2010 while the pair welcomed Isabella in 2012.

Danish footballer Simon Kjaer and his wife Elina Gollert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elina Gollert

While she may be wearing a face covering in this snap, Elina Gollert is the stunning wife of Denmark’s captain Simon Kjaer.

After falling in love when Elina was just 15, the pair went on to wed in Turkey in 2017.

Shortly after the big day, the couple welcomed children Milas and Viggo.

Meanwhile, Kjaer recently made headlines for his quick response to teammate Christian Eriksen’s collapse during their game against Finland.

The captain was also one of the first to comfort Eriksen’s wife on the pitch.

England v Denmark Euro 2020: Michelle Lindemann Jensen

Danish footballer Thomas Delaney met his future wife, Michelle Lindemann Jensen, while at school.

The pair made it official in a private wedding ceremony last year, after more than ten years of dating.

Michelle is also from Denmark.

While the brunette has chosen to keep her Instagram account private, Delaney often shares loved up snaps of the two together.

Anne-Laure is supporting her husband Martin tonight (Credit: Instagram Story/annelaurebraithwaite)

Anne-Laure Braithwaite

Furthermore, Anne-Laure Braithwaite is married to footballer husband Martin.

After falling in love, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in 2019.

Anne-Laure and Martin share four children together, with their youngest son being born in April last year.

The stunning brunette is also a French journalist, businesswoman and TV personality.

Laila Hasanovic

Laila Hasanovic is the girlfriend of striker Jonas Wind.

The stunning model and influencer previously made it to the final of Miss Denmark in 2019.

Laila and Jonas began dating in recent years.

