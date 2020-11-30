England may not be back to normal until SUMMER 2021 warns Government Minister

England may not be back to normal and completely out of lockdown until Summer 2021.

Government Minister George Eustice has warned that this is a genuine possibility for the nation.

As is the likelihood of a third national lockdown.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Mr Eustice gave the grim predictions.

He said: “I don’t think it’ll be necessary to go back into another full lockdown, but you can’t rule anything out because this is a rapidly developing situation.

Is a third national lockdown possible?

“The government has to respond to the epidemiological evidence that it will have at a given time.

“It’s always difficult to predict exactly what will happen, but we judge at the moment that if we stick to the course with these tiered approaches, at this stage, then that might get us through the winter.”

Before adding: “We can see a way of getting out this by early next summer.”

His comments come in the final days of national lockdown.

Imperial College has released data that suggests the second national lockdown has proven effective.

Has the second national lockdown worked?

Professor Paul Elliott of Imperial College said: “Our robust data offers encouraging signs for England’s epidemic, where we’re seeing a fall in infections at the national level and in particular across regions that were previously worst affected.

“These trends suggest that the tiered approach helped to curb infections in these areas and that lockdown has added to this effect.”

The data states that COVID-19 infection rates dropped by 30% over the course of the lockdown.

However, many are calling the next stage of COVID restrictions simply ‘lockdown by another name.’

From December 2nd, England shall be divided into specific tiers, some of which shall be stricter than during the second lockdown.

What’s more, it is hoped that the new COVID-19 vaccines shall be administered from early next year.

As of now, the NHS states that it hopes to initially administer the approved vaccine to those that are most vulnerable.



This includes those in care homes, their staff and those aged 80 and above.

The official NHS website then states: “The final decision on who will get the vaccine first will follow advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).”

