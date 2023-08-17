In a world of influencers and reality TV stars, the England Women’s football squad are the role models we need

The England Lionesses have powered through the Women’s World Cup and will now face Sunday’s final against Spain.

They secured a spot in the final after beating Australia 3-1 during Wednesday’s semi-final. With their Euros 2022 win and now reaching their first Women’s World Cup final, the England squad have proved their the perfect role models in today’s society.

We live in a world of influencers and reality TV stars. Don’t get me wrong, I love a bit of reality TV. But I can’t help but feel tired of the social media world we live in at the moment.

The Lionesses are the perfect role models in this social media-crazed world (Credit: Photo by James Gourley/Shutterstock)

England Lionesses are great role models

Every time I open Instagram, I’m bombarded with influencers living a fantastic and ‘perfect’ lifestyle. And, sometimes, it’s nice to see. Who doesn’t love stalking these Insta stars’ lavish lives now and again? But it’s also tiresome.

It feels like everyone and their dog is becoming or hoping to become some sort of influencer these days. I mean, I don’t blame people who do it. The amount of money you could earn makes it silly not to consider becoming one. But then wouldn’t everyone be the same?

The England squad show young girls (and boys of course!) that there’s so much they can do away from the social media world that seems to be taking over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionesses (@lionesses)

Many of the Lionesses are in their 20s. Chloe Kelly is 25 while Alessia Russo is 24. Meanwhile, Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp are just 23.

Last year, they made history by becoming the first English female football team to win the Euros. It was also revealed in 2022 that Leah Williamson and Beth Mead topped a list of female role models for youngsters.

England captain Leah also launched a campaign with Save the Children to allow sports to help struggling children.

With such amazing achievements like these, it’s inspiring. And I think it’ll definitely inspire many young kids who play and enjoy watching football.

Bring on the final! (Credit: Photo by James Gourley/Shutterstock)

But it’s also more than just inspiring girls and boys to get into sport. I think it makes them see the different paths people take in life, and the achievements you can make if you put your mind to it. If everyone was turning into an influencer or going on Love Island, then everybody would be living the same!

While there’s plenty of influencers and reality stars doing great things on their platforms, it’s also good to see the Lionesses achieve and inspire the younger generation also. I think they’re the perfect role models.

Read more: All the celebrities paying tribute to the Lionesses after World Cup semi-final triumph as the King sends touching message

Do you agree? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.