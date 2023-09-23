Lionesses snub fans AGAIN as they refuse to greet supporters – weeks after airport snub

The England Lionesses seemingly snubbed fans AGAIN last night (Friday, September 22). It comes just weeks after they were slammed for snubbing fans at the airport following the Women’s World Cup.

The apparent snubbing came after the Lionesses match against Scotland yesterday.

Millie Bright captained the side last night (Credit: ITV)

Lionesses ‘snub’ England fans again?

Last night saw England Women play against Scotland Women in a Nation’s League match.

The game – which was played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland – saw the Lionesses emerge victorious with a 2-1 victory. Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp helped seal the win.

The players then went around the pitch after the game to greet fans, sign autographs, and pose for selfies.

Lionesses fans chanting ‘get off the bus’ after the game is a new level disrespect pic.twitter.com/i7gjQGMB4p — Charlotte Wilkins (@cwilkins_8) September 22, 2023

However, the experience was soured for some supporters after the Lionesses seemingly snubbed them later on in the evening.

Post match, some of the 41,947 strong crowd stayed behind at the ground in the hope of meeting the players. In a Twitter video, fans could be seen standing near the England coach, chanting “Get off the bus”.

However, the players remained on the bus, leaving those fans disappointed.

The Lionesses’ behaviour has divided fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

England Lionesses ‘snub’ divides opinion

Some fans slammed the video, describing the supporter’s behaviour as a “new level of disrespect”.

“Lionesses fans chanting ‘get off the bus’ after the game is a new level disrespect,” one fan tweeted.

“What really frustrates me is that players who don’t wanna deal with this will be branded rude and arrogant,” another said.

“What’s wrong with these people? This is just beyond embarrassing behaviour. The players needs to get some rest before the next game not be stood all night signing and taking selfies,” another fumed.

However, some fans took the opportunity to take a pop at the players. “Could have got off for 2 mins… that’s how long it would take them to speak to that heaving crowd of around 17 people!” one fan said.

“I think the players are becoming billy big boots and forget who helped to get them were they are now,” another said.

“But women’s clubs themselves helped create this expectation over time with players signing autographs & posing for selfies around the pitch at the end of games. It was done to help increase engagement with fans & encourage increased attendances, so has that now backfired?” a third wrote.

ED! contacted the FA for comment.

Georgia Stanway hit back (Credit: ITV)

England team ‘snub’ fans at airport?

The latest alleged snubbing comes just weeks after the Lionesses were slammed for not greeting fans at the airport on their return home from the World Cup.

Last month some England fans went to Heathrow airport in the hope of greeting fans on their return from Australia. Some fans had been queuing since the early hours of the morning.

However, once the Lionesses landed, they left the airport via a private exit. Fans weren’t happy.

“It’s a weird one. I think everyone just expected them to come out – they always normally are really good with the fans, and especially something like this. They’ve had an incredible tournament, so for them not to come out I’m pretty surprised actually,” one fan told the MailOnline last month.

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway hit back at the snub claims, however, during an appearance on This Morning. She was asked whether the players had any say in the so-called snub.

“It all happens around us. I had no idea until afterward when we got back on the coach and there was a few tweets out saying they were disappointed,” she said. “That’s hard for us because we want to give back to the fans as much as possible.”

Read more: Lioness Leah Williamson breaks silence on Spanish kiss-gate scandal and defends controversial leaked video

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.