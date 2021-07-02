The excitement is building for the England Euro 2020 quarter-final match with Ukraine on Saturday (July 3) with high hopes for the squad.

Win or lose the boys will be hitting headlines for weeks to come thanks to their on-pitch performance.

Team successes also spark conversations about the future of English football.

But are any of the current England players and their WAGs raising the stars of the future within their own families?

Let’s find out!

The pressure is mounting for Harry Kane and the England squad (Credit: Cover Images)

England Euro 2020: Jordan Pickford and Megan Davison

Jordan, 26, and Megan, 24, have already started a family with hopes for more kids further down the line.

The pair welcomed their son Arlo in February 2019.

The two-year-old tot is regularly seen on his popular parents Instagram accounts, but they hide or blur his face from view.

It remains to be seen if he will follow in his famous dad’s footsteps in the future, but Jordan has nicknamed him “Mr Carnage” on his posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGS (@megan_davison_)

England captain Harry and wife Kate Kane

The England captain and his wife Kate, 27, are no strangers to family life with an impressive three children.

Read more: Is Jack Grealish single? Who is England player’s rumoured girlfriend?

Harry, 27, has already welcomed two daughters, Ivy, 4, and Vivienne Jane, 2, and six-month-old son Louis with his childhood sweetheart.

The duo maintain their kids’ privacy by only ever showing images of them from behind or with their faces concealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins

Fern and fiancé Harry have been together for 10 years.

They’ve really upped the ante in the past three by getting engaged and having two children. The defender got engaged in romantic Paris in 2018.

Read more: The England WAGs aren’t just pretty faces, they also have impressive careers

Since then, Fern gave birth to daughters Lillie Saint in April 2019 and Piper Rose in May 2020.

They follow the team trend of keeping images of their kids to a minimum and only showing them from behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@_fernhawkins)

Raheem Stirling and Paige Milian

The 26-year-old goal-scorer is no stranger to fatherhood with three children from two relationships.

Raheem welcomed his eight-year-old daughter Melody Rose with ex-girlfriend Melissa Clarke.

He now also has two sons with his entrepreneur fiancée Paige.

She seems to juggle being a mum with her numerous business ventures perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAIGE. (@paigemilian)

The couple’s gorgeous boys Thiago, four, and Thai, two, are budding fashionistas who regularly appear on their mum’s Instagram account in trendy clothes.

Raheem was once the victim of an internet hoax claiming he had eight children.

England Euro 2020: Kieran and Charlotte Trippier

One player who has at least one child who looks set to follow in his footsteps is England star Kieran.

Read more: If Prince George can watch football at Wembley, why can’t parents attend their kids’ sports days?

His son Jacob, four, has already been snapped with him after completing his junior first training session with Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

Kieran and Charlotte also have a two-year-old daughter, Esme.

Charlotte keeps her home life relatively private and doesn’t embrace the public eye attention her WAG status brings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke

Rebecca, 20, and Phil, 21, may be youngsters themselves, but that hasn’t stopped them from embracing family life.

The pair were just 18 years old when they welcomed their son Ronnie in 2019.

They’re now expecting a new addition with Rebecca currently pregnant with a baby girl.

Maybe she’ll end up playing for England ladies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Foden (@philfoden)

England Euro 2020 ace Luke Shaw and Anouska Santos

Anouska has high hopes for parenting a future premier league star in the making.

Luke and Anouska welcomed their one-year-old son Reign in November 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anouska Santos (@anouskasantos)

The Manchester United hero and his stunning partner regularly share pictures and videos of their little boy with fans on Instagram.

Let us know what you think of this story by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!