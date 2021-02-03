Engaged Jess Wright admits her ’emotions have been tested’ after ‘really tough couple of months’

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright has revealed her “emotions have been tested” after a “really tough couple of months”.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Jess – who is engaged William Lee-Kemp – opened up about her family’s recent health troubles.

She also revealed just how she feels at the prospect of her June wedding to Will being cancelled or postponed due to the current climate.

Jess Wright and fiancé Will are supposed to get married in June (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jess Wright say about her parents?

Jess revealed: “It’s been a really tough couple of months and our emotions have definitely been tested.

“But fingers crossed everyone is on the up.

“This virus is so scary and we just feel so grateful to all be healthy.”

Both of Jess’ parents, Mark and Carol, recently contracted coronavirus.

She also opened up about her mental health in recent weeks.

We have had to consider every single option of course so it has definitely been upsetting thinking we may have to cancel or postpone.

Jess said: “It’s been challenging times for everyone but I’m looking forward to the rest of 2021 when we’ll somewhat be able to go back to normality – fingers crossed!”

However, in the current climate, Jess has doubts as to whether her upcoming wedding to Will will go ahead – and she said that’s “upsetting”.

The one-time TOWIE star has reflected on a ‘really tough couple of months’ (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jess Wright say about her wedding?

Jess revealed they’ve had to consider “every single option” and that the thought of cancelling has “definitely been upsetting”.

She told us: “We have had to consider every single option of course so it has definitely been upsetting thinking we may have to cancel or postpone.

“However, we are remaining to keep the faith and hope it goes ahead.”

The support of her fiancé appears to have been invaluable to Jess over recent weeks.

How has lockdown 3.0 been treating Jess and Will?

“The current climate has definitely made us stronger as we have spent so much time together so quickly after getting engaged, and proved we can get through that.

“We are very happy and excited about our future,” she revealed.

Jess also revealed that the wedding is “nearly planned completely”.

She added: “It’s just a case of whether it will go ahead or not. It’s not been the most plain-sailing engagement, put it that way.

“Our heads have been totally scrambled throughout the whole process due to the virus but as I have said, so long as we are healthy, that’s all that matters.

“If the wedding goes ahead it will be amazing.”

The winner of PlayOJO’s virtual talent contest will get the chance to duet with Jess (Credit: PlayOJO)

Jess to host virtual singalong competition

One thing that is offering Jess a ray of light though is a new singing competition that she’s judging.

Move over Simon Cowell, eh Jess!

She’s teamed up with online casino and bingo site PlayOJO to judge its virtual talent contest.

As a result, Jess is in the middle of scouring the nation for Britain’s best amateur singer.

“Being in the judge’s shoes this time around has been a real eye opener – it’s crazy to think the decision is in my hands,” she said.

“But I’ve just got to make sure the most talented person wins PlayOJO’s virtual singing contest!”

The winner will get the chance to perform a virtual duet with former TOWIE star Jess.

Jess Wright is hosing PlayOJO’s virtual talent contest to find the nation’s best amateur singer. The final takes place live on PlayOJO’s YouTube channel on February 11 at 8pm and entries close today (February 3). For more details visit the website here.





