Emmmerdale newcomer Reece Dinsdale jokingly 'rivals' Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley in allotment stakes

Emmerdale stars Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have been keeping busy during lockdown tending to their allotment, but it seems like their newest co-star might be about to challenge their crown!

Zoe and Jeff keep fans updated with their allotment progress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But now it seems other soap stars are getting in on the act, determined to prove they can do it too.

Former Coronation Street star Graeme Hawley (aka serial killer John Stape), shared a picture of his freshly dug vegetable patches and tweeted Zoe, Jeff, and newest Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale a picture.

"I'm ready," he told them.

But Reece's response really laid down the gauntlet to his former Corrie cohort and his new co-stars at Emmerdale.

He wrote: "I'm not sure you'll knock me and my wife off top spot, but the Henry/Hordley team will be seriously concerned about keeping second place."

I’m not sure you’ll knock me and my wife off top spot but the Henry/Hordley team will be seriously concerned about keeping second place. 🤷‍♂️😉 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) April 17, 2020

Zoe's reply was a laughing emoji.

Emmerdale director Duncan Foster chimed in with: "Fight, fight, fight."

However, Reece simply replied: "Only one winner here mate," tagging in Zoe.

When did Reece Dinsdale join Emmerdale?

Reece Dinsdale first appeared on-screen in Emmerdale this week.

He is playing Paul, the estranged father of Vinny Dingle.

Although when he turned up, Mandy Dingle told Paul Vinny had long gone, Paul knew she was lying and stuck around to find his son.

Spoilers tell us that he will start working with Vinny at the scrapyard next week, leaving Mandy in a panic that Paul will reveal his true identity.

Paul will start working with Vinny next week (Credit: ITV)

Reece's first appearance was put back a week after Emmerdale was forced to cut its episodes to just three a week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap has since finished filming and Reece has admitted it feels a bit like it was a 'dream' because he was only there for a short time before having to down tools.

Morning all! Having filmed for a month and now been stood down for a month, it feels like I just dreamt I was in Emmerdale. Most odd. Apparently today is my debut day. I’ll be tuning in for confirmation. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rtjcfmmFrB — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) April 15, 2020

Zoe and Jeff's allotment advice

But if he's looking for some tips on working his allotment during the lockdown, Zoe and Jeff are just the people.

Last week they re-roofed the shed, with Zoe joking her other half "didn't swear once."

We re-roofed the shed and Jeff didn’t swear once. 🌸🤥💚@HordleyJeff pic.twitter.com/h4rdH9ayGd — Zoe Henry (@ZoeHenry03) April 7, 2020

The couple also revealed they are happy to give advice to anyone who wants to try gardening.

Speaking to Metro, they said: "We've grown our veg since 2007 when our daughter was three, we started it for her really but we soon got obsessed with it.

"Now it's part of our everyday life, but it's never felt more relevant or important than it does now."

Emmerdale's Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley met on the set of the soap(Credit: ITV)

They continued: "We'd advise everyone to give it a go, it's great for your emotional health, being outside or having your hands in the soil.

"There's something really positive in watching something you planted grow. Back garden, backyard, windowsills, pots, grow bags, raised beds - you can grow anywhere.

"And while we're no Alan Titmarsh (or Percy Thrower for those of you old enough to remember), people are welcome to tweet us if they've got any questions about starting off."

