Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley pays tribute as her relative dies aged 104

Lisa Riley has paid tribute to her "Uncle Bert" who has died at the age of 104.

The Emmerdale actress shared the sad news to her Twitter page on Monday, April 6.

She wrote: "GOD BLESS YOU UNCLE BERT.

"You are the last of that generation,what a life?

"You made it to 104 years old, that’s something WE can share with our NEXT generations.

"What a strong, kind, beautiful man you were.

"Rest In Peace and keep singing Frank Sinatra with my Poppa up in heaven."

Fans' condolences

Her followers showed support to Lisa and offered their condolences.

Fans showed support to Lisa and offered their condolences (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said: "So sorry for your loss, Lisa."

Another wrote: "I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you."

A third added: "Sorry for your loss, sounds like an amazing man."

Meanwhile, Lisa was recently praised by fans for keeping positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mandy Dingle actress shared a selfie to Twitter and urged others to stay at home and protect lives.

Lisa wrote: "The sun is shining but I beg you PLEASE stay inside, respect the lives of EVERYONE.

"I’m off on my walk of the day and get my exercise in but remember the REAL importance our rules given by the government.

"Send pictures TODAY of you with the natural light of the sun."

The star also recently revealed she had almost a stone-and-a-half of excess skin removed after her incredible weight loss.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday she said: "I started thinking about my own health. People forget how gigantic I was.

"With the skin removal I lost twelve stone, one pound. The surgeon chopped off one stone, four pounds. Since then my weight has more or less stayed the same."

Lisa had almost a stone-and-a-half of excess skin removed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa's weight struggles

Lisa previously opened up about her reasons for having the excess skin removed.

She told Lorraine: "The exercise that got me shrunk down to the way I wanted to be became really painful. I'd be in a Zumba class and everything was… it was agony."

