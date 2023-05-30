Emmerdale star Laura Norton shares ‘big news’ with fans as she admits ‘we’re so proud’

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has revealed some rather exciting “big” news to fans amid her break from the ITV soap.

The 39-year-old, best known for playing Kerry Wyatt on the long-running show, has been away from the village due to maternity leave. In October last year, she welcomed her second child, a baby girl called Ronnie with fiancé Mark Jordon, who soap fans will know as Emmerdale’s Daz Spencer.

And while Kerry hasn’t been seen on the soap for a while, actor Laura has recently shared some “big news” to fans.

Emmerdale star Laura Norton shared ‘big’ news

As viewers will know, we last saw Kerry in the fictional Yorkshire village back in November 2022, following the death of her fiancé Al Chapman. But away from the soap, Laura is all loved-up with Mark. The two have a son called Jesse and a daughter called Ronnie.

This is a personal journey for us to raise awareness for the much-needed funding in research for Usher Syndrome.

In February, Laura and Mark revealed both of their children have a rare genetic condition – Usher Syndrome. On Tuesday (May 30) Laura shared some news with her followers.

‘This is a personal journey for us,’ says Laura

Taking to her Instagram, the Emmerdale star said she was proud to announce she is hosting a fundraiser. The event will be held for the Cure Usher charity this September with “drinks, celebrity guests and so much dancing” among other things.

Laura added: “This is a personal journey for us to raise awareness for the much-needed funding in research for Usher Syndrome. Your support really can help make a change. Please come and join us for a night of disco fun. We’re so grateful for your support and can’t wait to see you there.”

Laura Norton reveals children’s rare genetic disorder

Speaking to Hello! earlier this year, the couple spoke out about their children’s condition to raise awareness.

On choosing to speak out, Mark explained: “We’ve agonised about doing this before we’ve even told our children about their condition.” He then went on to note: “But we would never forgive ourselves if we did nothing when we could be making changes that would help them and other children. So we’re going to write them a letter to explain why we did this…”

Mark then stated that it was somewhat comforting knowing that both children have got each other to support them through managing the disorder.

He added: “Although it was devastating when Ronnie was diagnosed with the same condition as her brother, it was comforting that neither of them will go through this on their own; that they’ve got each other. As they grow up, Jesse will be the best influence and support for her.”

The couple started noticing the signs of the syndrome shortly after the children were born. Now, Laura and Mark’s children need to wear hearing aids for all of their lives.

