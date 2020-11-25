Emmerdale character Jacob Gallagher left the village in tonight’s episode (Wednesday November 25).

After a tough two years in the village, the character has decided to go to Portugal to see his mum Alicia.

In his final scenes, Jacob said goodbye to his aunt, Leyla Harding.

But when will Jacob be back?

Emmerdale: Why is Jacob Gallagher leaving? When is Joe-Warren Plant coming back?

It was explained that Jacob would be leaving the village as he had been offered a job in Portugal on a boat.

The reason for Jacob’s exit is because actor Joe-Warren Plant will be taking part in the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice.

Joe is taking time out from Emmerdale in order to train for the skating series.

Meanwhile Jacob will be off-screen on the soap. However Jacob’s job abroad will only last six months, meaning the character should be returning around May next year.

But an exact date for Jacob’s return to the village it is yet to be confirmed by Emmerdale.

Dancing On Ice: Joe-Warren Plant

Joe was confirmed to be taking part in the ITV series back in September.

The actor, who has been in Emmerdale for 10 years, is partnered with skating professional Vanessa Bauer for the series.

The 18-year-old will be competing against TOWIE’s Billy Shepherd, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, actress, singer and presenter Denise van Outen, former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and former Olympic skier Graham Bell.

Also taking part in the series is actor and singer Jason Donovan, rapper Lady Leshurr, former Hear’Say singer Myleene Klass, TV personality and model Rebekah Vardy, actor and comedian Rufus Hound and Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay.

When does Dancing On Ice start?

An exact start date for Dancing On Ice is yet to be announced.

An exact date for Dancing On Ice 2021 is yet to be confirmed (Credit: ITV)

However Digital Spy reported that for the last five years the ITV series has launched in the first week of January.

If this were to continue, they estimated the start date would be January 3.

