Emmerdale star Lisa Riley gets her first tattoo at 45… after previously ‘chickening’ out of getting one

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has got her first tattoo at the age of 45 – and she took to Instagram to document the whole experience.

The soap fave got a design inked on her foot, after previously “chickening out” of getting one five years ago.

Now she has finally been brave, and she looked delighted with the result.

What did Lisa Riley from Emmerdale share on Instagram?

She shared the snaps on social media, and beamed from ear to ear as she posed with tattoo artist Hannah.

Lisa visited the Red Tattoo and Piercing parlour in Leeds.

In a second image, fans saw Hannah getting to work on the right side of her right foot.

She captioned the images: “I DID IT!!!

“Today after five years of putting it off I had my FIRST TATTOO done… by the superbly talented @gerktattoos @redtattooleeds she’s UNBELIEVABLE.

“A gorgeous person, crazy brilliant, when someone’s talented and lovely. I knew I was in safe hands.”

Five years before she said she had “chickened” out of getting one.

Lisa as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to the tattoo?

It wasn’t long before her fans and celeb pals got in touch to wish her well.

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield, said admiringly: “Yes Lisa!!! I’m so tempted to get one!”

Another fan said: “Ooo can’t wait to see!!”

Good for you Lisa! Can’t wait to see it!!

A second wrote: “That’s amazing Lisa!”

“Good for you Lisa! Can’t wait to see it!!” said a third.

However, a fourth issued a warning: “Tattoos are like Pringles, u cant just have [one].”

What else has Lisa been up to?

And it seems Lisa continues to live her best life.

She also Instagrammed a night out with Emmerdale pals, and ended up going clubbing with them in Leeds.

Sharing selfies with co-stars and fellow Dingle family members Karen Blick, Brad Johnson and James Hooton, she said: “What a lovely night!!!

“Team @karenblick1 @hootonjames @bradjakejohnson I couldn’t love these 3 anymore if I tried…..such great friends @emmerdale @itv shared night and even at 45 went to @fibre #leeds ‘Nana’s still got it’.

“But left like Cinderella at midnight!”