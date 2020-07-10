Emmerdale star Charley Webb enjoys Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry's allotment veg

Emmerdale star Charley Webb revealed half of her roast dinner is from her co-stars Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry's allotment.

The actress posted the picture of her dinner to her Twitter account.

On top of the picture she wrote: "Half my roast is courtesy of Jeff and Zoe's allotment."

Alongside the picture she tweeted: "Just the best. Home grown heaven @HordleyJeff @ZoeHenry03."

Her followers commented on the post.

One wrote: "Looks amazing!"

A second added: "That should be in rate my plate!"

Emmerdale: Charley Webb, Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry

Emmerdale fans know Charley plays Debbie Dingle and Jeff plays Debbie's dad Cain.

In real life Jeff is married to Zoe, who plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap. Together the couple run their own allotment.

Charley, Zoe and Jeff all work together on Emmerdale (Credit: SplashNew.com)

Recently they showed off their 'amazing' produce and often post updates of their allotment on Twitter.

Zoe and Jeff's new addition to the family

Last month, Jeff introduced his and Zoe's new puppy Ronald on Loose Women.

Jeff and Zoe have a new puppy! (Credit: ITV Hub)

The couple also have a dog called Rita, who is nine-years old.

Emmerdale: When will Debbie return?

Currently Charley, who is married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden, is on maternity leave from the soap.

Last month, the soap returned to filming after production stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charley hasn't confirmed when she will be returning as Debbie (Credit: ITV)

But back in May she revealed she isn't ready to return to work just yet as she is focused on motherhood.

The mum of three told OK! Magazine: "At home with the kids is where I need to be at the moment.

"We're in talks and work has been amazing about giving me the extra time I need. There difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven't confirmed when I'm going back yet.

"Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that. I can't imagine being back at work at the moment."

