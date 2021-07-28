Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Liam and Jacob clash over ideas for Leanna’s funeral.

Meanwhile Nate encourages Tracy to go and visit Vanessa, but there’s something on her mind.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Jacob clash over Leanna’s funeral

Jacob and Liam clash over ideas (Credit: ITV)

Liam tells Charles he wants a traditional, dignified and respectful funeral for Leanna. He struggles to contain his anger as a defiant Jacob arrives and joins the meeting.

Liam does his best to continue regardless, but a simmering Jacob is determined and things soon reach boiling point.

Jacob rages how he knew Leanna better than Liam, and a furious Liam storms out.

Leyla is left feeling guilty and blaming herself.

Later Jacob pleads with Liam to think again about the funeral, pointing out it should reflect all that was unique and amazing in Leanna’s personality.

How will Liam respond?

Tracy worries about being alone with Frankie

Tracy is afraid to be on her own with Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley gets her first tattoo at 45… after previously ‘chickening’ out of getting one

Nate suggests to Tracy that she should take Frankie to visit her sister Vanessa.

However Tracy is terrified of looking after Frankie by herself.

Is April going to be okay?

Will April be okay? (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 27) Marlon discovered that April is being bullied online.

He decided to delete her social media apps and take her mobile phone away from her until things get better.

Is April going to be okay?

Jamie left with no where to go

What will Jamie do? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena plots to get rid of Leyla

Meanwhile Jamie finds he has no where to go after being throw out of the B&B by Diane.

What will he do?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!