Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena’s verdict is revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, April 14 2022) reveal the jury come up with a verdict for Meena.

Meanwhile Belle agrees to a partnership with Al and Marlon makes good progress at the hospital.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Meena played the victim, but will she be found guilty? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The court waits for Meena’s verdict

Meena is currently on trial for the murders of Ben Tucker, Leanna Cavanagh and Andrea Tate.

The trial began this week with Liam and Manpreet testifying against the serial killer.

Wendy was a witness for the defence and in last night’s scenes (Wednesday, April 13) Meena took to the stand and played the victim.

But will she be able to play the jury, or will they see through her lies?

Tonight the court waits for the verdict consumed in agonising tension.

Will Meena be found guilty, or not guilty?

Belle and Al agree to a partnership, but will she regret her decision? (Credit: ITV)

Al and Belle go into business

Belle recently came up with the idea of a wellness retreat for the B&B, but was upset when Eric rejected her idea.

After sharing the idea with Al, he stole it and pitched it to Kim at the HOP.

Tonight Al apologises and Belle agrees to them having a business partnership.

Belle establishes some ground rules with Al as they embark on their new business venture.

He’s impressed with her savviness, but will she regret going into business with Al?

Marlon had a stroke, but he starts to make progress (Credit: ITV)

Marlon makes progress

A few weeks ago, Marlon suffered a stroke at home and was found by his daughter April.

Marlon was rushed to hospital and he is staying there during his recovery.

Tonight at the hospital, Marlon starts to make progress and is delighted as he utters a complete sentence for the first time since his stroke.

