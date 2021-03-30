News

Emmerdale: Nicola King will be killed off this week, fans predict

Jimmy is involved in a crash this week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are convinced Nicola King will be killed off after her dad Rodney Blackstock returned to the village last night (Monday, March 29).

In this week’s episodes, Jimmy King will end up crashing his truck after losing control. At speed, he will end up smashing into farming buildings.

Jimmy loses control of his truck (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Mandy and Paul are preparing for their wedding day. But Liv’s suspicions about Paul are starting to grow. This week she ends up confronting him, but has she put herself in danger?

Emmerdale has confirmed at least one person will be killed off this week, however they are remaining tight-lipped on who it will be.

Fans think Nicola could be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Paul Ashdale hits Liv Flaherty reveals Reece Dinsdale

But fans have already began speculating who they think will meet their end.

In last night’s episode Rodney came back to the village after returning from Australia. However Emmerdale fans are convinced he’s come back because Nicola will end up being killed off.

Last week, when talking about Juliette taking custody of Carl, Nicola said to her husband Jimmy: “Well there’s only one she’s gonna manage it.”

When Jimmy asked her what that was, Nicola said: “It involves stepping over my dead body.”

Fans also think this could be a hint that Nicola will be killed off.

Emmerdale: Reece Dinsdale teases there will be a fourth victim

It was recently revealed that three characters lives will hang in the balance. However Reece Dinsdale, who Paul, has teased there will be a fourth victim.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning yesterday (Monday, March 29) he said: “The week is fantastically done.

Reece teased there will be a fourth victim (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soap spoilers: Emmerdale storylines for next week revealed in pictures!

“At the beginning you see three beds in the hospital, and if I’m correct, you don’t see who’s in the bed, but you might see who’s visiting the beds.

“Then by the end of this week the stunt will come to a conclusion and I think a fourth member of the cast, well one of the characters anyway, is wheeled through as well.

“So we’ve got one of four that could meet their end.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Where is Louise Minchin today?
Where is Louise Minchin today? BBC Breakfast host replaced by Sally Nugent
Lisa Armstrong boyfriend
Lisa Armstrong posts snap with boyfriend as fans claim he’s an ‘upgrade’ on ex
jack p shepherd
Jack P Shepherd admits he’s battling an eating disorder after troll comments on his weight
Unforgotten star Nicola Walker left Sanjeev a special gift
Unforgotten star Nicola Walker made co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar cry with touching leaving gift
Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar in Unforgotten on ITV1
Unforgotten on ITV1: Will there be a new series? What will Nicola Walker be in next?
Ruth Langsford reveals she was sexually assaulted at 11 years old