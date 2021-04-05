Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed the soap nearly had Paul Ashdale murdered by Mandy Dingle.

Last week, Jimmy King ended up crashing his truck into Mandy and Paul’s wedding barn.

But he had no idea that Liv was confronting Paul in the barn. Liv had discovered Paul was the one who had been attacking Vinny and wanted answers.

However just before the truck crashed, Paul began beating the teenager.

Paul violently attacked Liv (Credit: ITV)

After the truck crashed, Jimmy escaped but passed out. Meanwhile Liv tried to help a trapped Paul. But when she saw the building was going to explode, she got herself out.

Later in hospital, Paul died from his injuries. Whilst Mandy was devastated by her fiancé’s death, she was furious when she learnt he had been beating their son.

Mandy discovered Paul had been beating Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Now actress Lisa Riley has revealed that if the accident hadn’t of happened, viewers would have seen Paul killed by Mandy.

Emmerdale: Lisa Riley reveals soap planned to have Paul murdered

As reported in Digital Spy, Lisa said: “Reece always knew that Paul would die. He knew that they were going to play the story out and that Paul was going to become more and more evil.

“There was a different ending which we’re going to play with. I think they’ve made the right choice. This ending was absolutely the right was to do it.”

She continued: “This story was happening before Covid, but we just had a different ending for Paul’s death.

Paul died after getting caught up in the barn explosion. But Lisa revealed Mandy would’ve killed him (Credit: ITV)

“If the accident hadn’t have happened, I believe we were days away from Paul being murdered by Mandy.

“If Mandy had ever found out about the battery and bullying, she would have killed him, no two ways about it.

“That’s a line coming up. Mandy says if she would have known, she would have killed Paul.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

