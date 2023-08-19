Emmerdale star Lisa Riley congratulated by fans as she shares ‘amazing’ news: ‘Smiling for the real reasons’

Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley has been congratulated by fans as she marks eight years sober.

The Mandy Dingle star shared the news to Instagram on Saturday (August 19), saying she’s “smiling for the real reasons”. Alongside a smiling selfie, Lisa said her “life is blessed”.

She began her post: “CELEBRATION DAY TODAY 8 YEARS SOBER.

“True meaning of the word….PROUD… I have a celebration of the finest kind… FEELING REALLY HAPPY… collecting moments that I will remember FOREVER!!!

“Smiling for the real reasons, because my life is blessed, love and be loved. HAPPIEST DAY… clear, positive, true, mainly LOVED.”

Lisa‘s fans and celeb pals offered their congrats to her in the comments. One fan wrote: “That’s amazing news. You definitely give off radiance and happiness.”

Another said: “Amazing so happy for you.”

Someone else added: “This is amazing congratulations.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “AMAZING LISA, congratulations.”

Back in 2018, Lisa opened up about her past drinking habits during an appearance on Loose Women. She explained: “I vividly remember when we were filming Fat Friends in about series three or four – and especially four when my gran died – I know I was self-medicating fully. I was having a bottle – or a bottle-and-a-half – of wine a night.”

More recently, Lisa issued a warning to her fans about diet pills. Last week, she warned fans that she’s been receiving “hundreds of messages” asking her if she sells slimming pills.

Lisa told them: “My social media is all fun, and positive. Common sense should REALLY kick in by now, these pages JUST WANT YOUR MONEY!!! I am not… will not… EVER BE PART OF IT!!! Don’t click on ANYTHING on these pages!!! SCAM SCAM SCAM SCAM!!!!”

