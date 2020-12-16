Emmerdale star Claire King has teased what’s to come for Kim Tate from her new love interest to her Christmas clash with former daughter-in-law Andrea.

Kim Tate will return to screens soon as Christmas approaches. Actress Claire has been off work since the coronavirus pandemic started, due to her arthritis.

However as Kim makes her way back to the village, Claire has teased what’s to come.

It looks like there could be drama with Kim and Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the Mirror about Kim’s return she said: “She wants to spend time with her granddaughter Millie, especially at Christmas, but she’s got a battle on her hands with Millie’s mum Andrea.

“Kim’s son Jamie has split up from Andrea. Kim still wants to see her granddaughter who she loves very much, so it’s not an easy time.”

Kim will be back in the Dales soon (Credit: ITV)

When asked about Kim’s other great love, men, Claire said: “There might be a little love interest coming along.

“I can’t stay who with, but there aren’t many men left in the village that she hasn’t dated, so you can probably narrow it down.”

Last month, Claire revealed that Kim would have an affair when she returns to screens.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained: “This came along six months ago when we were going to start the storyline but obviously we got a tad interrupted.

Claire revealed Kim will have an affair (Credit: ITV)

“I think the audience are going to be a bit blindsided because they won’t see it coming – it’s a bit off-piste.”

She added: “It’ll be carnage Kim back again because she wants to sort Andrea out, Belle out and she’ll be like a whirling dervish going through the house, unless she gets a little distracted with her new affair.

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

