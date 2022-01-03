Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano shares sweet photo with girlfriend as they celebrate New Year

Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano has shared a loving photo of him and his girlfriend.

The ITV soap actor was dressed as Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King.

He was seeing in the New Year with girlfriend Shea Rowan.

Ash Palmisciano gushes over girlfriend

While Ash opted for fancy dress, Shea appeared to have chosen against it.

Great to see you having a good laugh.

Pictured in a white t-shirt she leaned into Ash for the snap.

The star captioned the post: “Happy New Year everyone! Thank god this girl was too polite to say no to a drink (even though I was dressed as Joe Exotic!) Ha, happy new year everyone!”

Ash added the hashtags #NYE and #mylove.

He donned a black stick on moustache, fake tattoos, baseball cap and a loud shirt to transform into the former big cat keeper.

Followers commented on the snap of the actor, who plays Matty Barton in Emmerdale.

Co-star Kevin Mathurin, who plays vicar Charles Anderson, wrote: “Happy new year mate xx.”

A second person said: “That’s a lovely picture of you both.”

Another commented: “Great to see you having a good laugh and happy new year.”

Ash also celebrated his 32nd birthday on January 3.

The groundbreaking role Ash signed up for

Ash joined the soap in 2018 as its first transgender character and furthermore the first transgender actor.

The character first appeared between 2009 and 2012.

They were then known as Hannah Barton and played by Grace Cassidy.

The actor has been involved in a number of dramatic storylines on the soap, including ending up in a fireball after helping Marlon Dingle with a barbecue earlier last year.

