Samantha Giles in Emmerdale
News

Emmerale star Samantha Giles once posed nude for art class

It earned her £5 per session

By Paul Hirons

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles has revealed she once posed nude for an art class in order to earn extra cash.

Samantha, 49, is best known for playing former Woolpack bar manager Bernice Blackstock.

As the actress prepares to return to the soap, she has opened up about her younger days and how a troll forced her to stop appearing nude at an art class.

Samantha Giles plays Bernice in Emmerdale
Samantha earned £5 per session as a life model (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Emmerdale star Samantha Giles say?

Samantha spoke to The Mirror about the ordeal.

She said: “I was really desperate for money. I’m not ashamed of it, I wasn’t doing anything terrible.

“It paid £5 an hour, which is nothing, but I’d get £15 for an evening, which seemed quite good.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Bernice Blackstock making explosive return

“I was only 23, but I’ve never liked my body, so the only way I found I could do it was by not looking down at myself when I dropped the sarong. I never looked at their work either.”

However, she quit the job when one of the class members was nasty towards her.

Samantha Giles as Bernice in Emmerdale
Samantha as Bernice (Credit: ITV)

What did the man say to her?

She told the newspaper that a man came up to her after one of the classes and asked her what she did.

Only 23 at the time and starting out in the industry, she told him he was an actress.

However, the man told her that she would never make it and would never be a “household name”.

Samantha said she was left “devastated” by the comment but vowed to “come back stronger”.

Samantha Giles from Emmerdale
Samantha now sells spells online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Samantha been up to since she’s been away from Emmerdale?

Since she’s been away from the show, Samantha has been developing her side hustle.

Not only has she written a children’s book, Samantha is a self-proclaimed ‘witch’ who weaves spells and sells them online.

On her website, she says: “The spells have always been dear to me.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday May 18, 2021

“I first got interested in tarot as a teenager and did a course on how to read cards.

“Since then, I have followed the path of Wicca which is a form of paganism that celebrates nature and the circle of the natural world.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

strictly come dancing tour
Strictly Come Dancing tour: Janette Manrara admits cancellation has caused ‘heavy sadness’
nick knowles
Nick Knowles Shreddies ad: DIY SOS host in ‘absolute torment’ as he faces show ‘axe’
Alison Hammond on This Morning
This Morning: Alison Hammond defended by fans after facing criticism for trip abroad
Naomi campbell child
Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at the age of 50 and shares adorable photo of the newborn
Susanna Reid criticises Prince Harry on GMB
GMB: Susanna Reid criticises Prince Harry for parenting ‘swipe’ at Prince Charles
The Chase star Mark Labbett
The Chase star Mark Labbett weight loss praised by fans as they label him ‘unrecognisable’