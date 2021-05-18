Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles has revealed she once posed nude for an art class in order to earn extra cash.

Samantha, 49, is best known for playing former Woolpack bar manager Bernice Blackstock.

As the actress prepares to return to the soap, she has opened up about her younger days and how a troll forced her to stop appearing nude at an art class.

Samantha earned £5 per session as a life model (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Emmerdale star Samantha Giles say?

Samantha spoke to The Mirror about the ordeal.

She said: “I was really desperate for money. I’m not ashamed of it, I wasn’t doing anything terrible.

“It paid £5 an hour, which is nothing, but I’d get £15 for an evening, which seemed quite good.

“I was only 23, but I’ve never liked my body, so the only way I found I could do it was by not looking down at myself when I dropped the sarong. I never looked at their work either.”

However, she quit the job when one of the class members was nasty towards her.

Samantha as Bernice (Credit: ITV)

What did the man say to her?

She told the newspaper that a man came up to her after one of the classes and asked her what she did.

Only 23 at the time and starting out in the industry, she told him he was an actress.

However, the man told her that she would never make it and would never be a “household name”.

Samantha said she was left “devastated” by the comment but vowed to “come back stronger”.

Samantha now sells spells online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Samantha been up to since she’s been away from Emmerdale?

Since she’s been away from the show, Samantha has been developing her side hustle.

Not only has she written a children’s book, Samantha is a self-proclaimed ‘witch’ who weaves spells and sells them online.

On her website, she says: “The spells have always been dear to me.

“I first got interested in tarot as a teenager and did a course on how to read cards.

“Since then, I have followed the path of Wicca which is a form of paganism that celebrates nature and the circle of the natural world.”