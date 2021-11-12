Emma Willis has showed off dramatic new hair on Instagram and her fans are loving it.

The Voice presenter, 45, posed in a series of pictures on Instagram taken by her hairstylist.

Emma now sports a short blunt fringe as she styled her hair in a top knot bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Byrne (@louisbyrneiciaiw)

Emma Willis new hair

After pictures were shared to Instagram, fans rushed to compliment Emma on her hairdo.

Read more: Emma Willis admits what ‘really changed’ husband Matt as he battled drink and drugs

One person said: “Loving the new hairstyle.”

Another wrote: “I am obsessed with @emmawillisofficial new gorgeous fringe cut by @louisbyrneiciaiw.

E

Emma’s fans loved her new hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I have said previously how amazing is to see so many different fringe/bang styles become more popular and this one is absolutely gorgeous!”

A third gushed: “Wow that is fantastic..so different and cool.”

Another commented: “Megababe! This is a killer look for you.”

Meanwhile, Emma’s hairdresser spoke about her new look on Instagram.

After the hairdo received incredible feedback, she said: “Wow this has gone down a storm.

Emma is no stranger to changing up her looks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“One of the things I LOVE about working with @emmawillisofficial is that she is open and trusting. We are in our 8th year of working together.

“We always keep tings moving. Expressing through hair. She’s is such a fantastic ambassador for the hair industry and identity. Love you em.”

Read more: Loose Women viewers obsessed as Nadia Sawalha shows off hair makeover

Emma is no stranger to switching up her hair and has often sported her signature pixie crop.

And despite her new look gaining much positive feedback, some people were missing Emma’s old look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Emma gave fans a sneak peek into her date night with husband Matt Willis.

She shared two photos to Instagram – one showed Emma and Matt laughing inside the restaurant while the second saw Gok Wan stood outside.

Emma explained: “Went on a family dinner date last night, swinging in fairy lights with @mattjwillis.

“We had gorgeous food @mowglistreetfood the best host #nishakatona and a crackin’ view (swipe) and childcare courtesy of @therealgokwan.”

What do you think of Emma’s hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.