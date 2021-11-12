News

Emma Willis stuns fans with dramatic new hair

Emma's fans couldn't get enough of the new look

By Rebecca Carter

Emma Willis has showed off dramatic new hair on Instagram and her fans are loving it.

The Voice presenter, 45, posed in a series of pictures on Instagram taken by her hairstylist.

Emma now sports a short blunt fringe as she styled her hair in a top knot bun.

Emma Willis new hair

After pictures were shared to Instagram, fans rushed to compliment Emma on her hairdo.

Read more: Emma Willis admits what ‘really changed’ husband Matt as he battled drink and drugs

One person said: “Loving the new hairstyle.”

Another wrote: “I am obsessed with @emmawillisofficial new gorgeous fringe cut by @louisbyrneiciaiw.

E

Emma Willis has blonde pixie hair on red carpet
Emma’s fans loved her new hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I have said previously how amazing is to see so many different fringe/bang styles become more popular and this one is absolutely gorgeous!”

A third gushed: “Wow that is fantastic..so different and cool.”

Another commented: “Megababe! This is a killer look for you.”

Meanwhile, Emma’s hairdresser spoke about her new look on Instagram.

After the hairdo received incredible feedback, she said: “Wow this has gone down a storm.

Emma Willis wears her hair in slick bun
Emma is no stranger to changing up her looks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“One of the things I LOVE about working with @emmawillisofficial is that she is open and trusting. We are in our 8th year of working together.

“We always keep tings moving. Expressing through hair. She’s is such a fantastic ambassador for the hair industry and identity. Love you em.”

Read more: Loose Women viewers obsessed as Nadia Sawalha shows off hair makeover

Emma is no stranger to switching up her hair and has often sported her signature pixie crop.

And despite her new look gaining much positive feedback, some people were missing Emma’s old look.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Emma gave fans a sneak peek into her date night with husband Matt Willis.

She shared two photos to Instagram – one showed Emma and Matt laughing inside the restaurant while the second saw Gok Wan stood outside.

Emma explained: “Went on a family dinner date last night, swinging in fairy lights with @mattjwillis.

“We had gorgeous food @mowglistreetfood the best host #nishakatona and a crackin’ view (swipe) and childcare courtesy of @therealgokwan.”

What do you think of Emma’s hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Loose Women has confirmed when Denise Welch will return to the show
Denise Welch return to Loose Women confirmed – but when is it?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news
Prince Harry and Meghan under fire for Remembrance Day tribute
Emmerdale Is Ben Richards' character Chloe's dad?
Emmerdale: Is Ben Richards’ character Chloe’s dad?
Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis was seen coughing on partner Giovanni Per
Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis sparks health concerns during rehearsals with Giovanni Pernice
Barbara Windsor
Barbara Windsor ‘left millions to husband Scott Mitchell and money to EastEnders star in will’
Emmerdale: Could Fiona be Charles and Esme’s daughter, Naomi?