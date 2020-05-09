Emma Willis shares glimpse into family life as she celebrates husband Matt's birthday

Television host Emma Willis has shared rare insight into her family life.

The former Big Brother presenter, 44, paid tribute to her husband, Matt Willis, on his 37th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a gorgeous snap of Matt walking in the countryside with their three children.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, share children Isabelle, 10, Ace, eight and Trixie, four.

Read more: Phillip Schofield responds to moving out of family home rumours

Sharing with her some 1.7 million Instagram followers she captioned the photo with: "Happy birthday @mattjwillis I love you and your Frozen backpack more than you will ever know..."

Read more: Holly Willoughby auctions herself off for NHS charity fundraiser

Indeed Matt is wearing a children sized Disney's 2013 hit movie Frozen backpack for the family jaunt.

Her celebrity pal and Love Island host Laura Whitmore commented on the charming snap with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile The One Show's Matt Baker posted: "Happy Birthday Matt Here’s your cake [cake emoji]".

Fans rushed to wish the Busted star a happy celebration.

Matt enjoyed a sushi meal on his 37th birthday (Image credit: Instagram)

One wrote: "Happy birthday @mattjwillis you rock that frozen backpack like it ain't no thang." [Sic]

A second commented: "Hope he’s having a lovely day, it’s my birthday too. Great to share it with him."

Read more: Gogglebox viewers accuse Mary Killen of 'racist' impression

A third posted: "Happy Birthday Matt great day to have a birthday, all good people are born on this day. Keep safe."

"So rock n' roll Matt"

And a fourth wrote: "So rock n' roll Matt. Happy birthday legend."

Over on Emma's Instagram stories, she shared a hilarious clip of Matt dancing to Shakira's hit Hips Don't Lie.

She also shared a snap of Matt tucking into a delicious looking sushi themed birthday meal.

Matt and Emma have been married for almost 12 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite Emma being one of the biggest presenters in the UK, she is notorious for keeping her family life private.

The mum-of-three only shares pictures where her children's faces are shielded.

She told Loose Women that she deliberately had a third child after her mother's advice.

Meanwhile, she told the panel about her family: "They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number [having just two kids].

"But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

What do you think of this sweet snap? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.