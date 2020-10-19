Emma Willis enjoyed a day out with her husband Matt and their three children in a sweet photo.

Former Busted singer Matt, 37, took to Instagram to give fans a rare glimpse of Emma and their kids on a day out shopping.

The photo showed The Voice host Emma, 44, strolling with their three kids – Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie.

Emma wore a gorgeous autumn coat while Isabelle rocked Gucci trainers and Ace a fab pink bag.

The couple has always been guarded when it comes to sharing snaps of their kids online, and it was no different on their Sunday stroll.

Emma and the children all had their backs to the camera.

Emma Willis was out and about with the kids (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What did Matt say in the image?

Matt captioned the image: “Out for a stroll and a bit of a shop.

“Feels so good to be out and doing normal things. I am following behind holding all the bags, obvs.”

Matt and Emma have three children together (Credit: Alucard / FameFlynet.UK.com / SplashNews.com)

How did Matt’s followers react to the photo of Emma Willis?

It wasn’t long before his 380,000 followers rushed to respond to the cute image.

“This is too sweet,” one follower said.

Another wrote: “Gorgeous family.”

A third commented on Ace’s choice of little-man-bag: “Is it a bad thing for me to want Ace’s bag??? I’m nearly 30!”

One of Matt’s followers also commented on his role as bag-carrier.

“What other reason do you think you’re there for?” one fan joked.

What else did Emma share with fans?

Only days before, Emma shared another snap of Ace at home.

The kitchen snap saw the lad’s long, blonde hair covering his face while he was wearing a pink t-shirt.

Ace’s look divided Emma’s fans, but there were plenty who thought he looked cool.

One fan wrote: “Just shows how far we have to go in breaking down gender stereotypes.

“Pink is simply a colour. Hair grows. Let kids (or adults) wear whatever they want!”

