Emma Willis and her husband Matt have been hailed as “amazing” by fans after signing up as coronavirus vaccine volunteers.

The celebrity couple revealed they have completed their St John Ambulance training on Instagram.

They shared selfies of themselves in medical gear and declared they were raring to go, receiving praise from followers.

Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis kitted out and ready to jab! (Credit: Instagram @emmawillisofficial)

What Emma Willis and her husband Matt had to say

Masked up Emma and Matt Willis both made it clear how eager they are to help out on images of them wearing green St John Ambulance T-shirts.

Emma captioned her post: “Today @mattjwillis and I spent the day finishing our training with @stjohn_ambulance to become part of their vaccination volunteer programme.

“Thank you so much to the whole team who guided and taught us and for making it informative AND fun! What a brilliant bunch of good eggs. Bring on the first shift!”

Read more: Matt Willis admits he left daughter Trixie alone in the car during panicked moment

A jubilant Matt added: “We did it. Coming to a vaccination centre near you… Thanks so much @stjohn_ambulance for all your incredible help and training.

“It has been so challenging and rewarding already and we have only just begun. Cannot wait for the first shift!”

Emma also shared a pic of the couple wearing PPE gear and a photo of a medical dummy from her training on her Instagram Stories.

She joked about the dummy: “Got a new mate.”

Matt has previously said he will be offering support rather than dishing out jabs himself.

He told Vicky Pattison on her podcast: “I’m not allowed to administer vaccines because I don’t have two A Levels but I’m going to be helping people walk in and register on the computer.

“I have got [bleep] all else to do and I am sitting around. I’m feeling quite inadequate.”

The couple have completed their volunteer training (Credit: Instagram @emmawillisofficial)

How fans reacted

Fans were blown away by Emma and Matt’s generosity with their time amid the vaccine rollout.

“What an amazing thing to do,” commented one fan on Emma’s Insta post.

“Congratulations to you both on volunteering and completing the training,” added another.

Imagine going for your COVID jab and it’s Matt Willis giving it to you.

A third said: “Love that you guys are doing this!”

And a fourth praised them: “Good on you. Nice work guys.”

One person who seemed to have met them during the training wrote: “Fab meeting you both today! Such a good giggle. Good luck vaccinating!”

Emma replied: “You too! Thank you so much for you help.”

And someone else joked: “Imagine going for your COVID jab and it’s Matt Willis giving it to you… I think I’d pass out!”

Read more: Emma Willis calls her kids ‘completely unique’ in sweet family photo

Celebrity pals were also quick to offer their best wishes and let them know how impressed they were.

“Proud of you,” commented Rochelle Humes.

“Amazing,” remarked both Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton.

And Giovanna Fletcher and Tamzin Outhwaite both posted raised hands emojis to illustrate their joyful approval.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.