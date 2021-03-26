Emma Stone has welcomed her first baby with husband Dave McCary, according to reports.

The La La Land actress, 32, is said to have given birth to her first child this month.

Hollywood actress Emma Stone reportedly gave birth a couple of weeks ago (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Emma Stone ‘welcomed first child earlier in March’

According to TMZ, film star Emma gave birth to her first child in the LA area on Sunday, March 13.

A source told the publication that she hadn’t revealed the gender of her new bundle of joy.

Read more: Helen Flanagan gives birth to third baby with partner Scott Sinclair

ED! contacted Emma’s reps for comment.

Pictures of Emma walking around LA, published last month, showed the Hollywood favourite cradling her baby bump.

Emma has been in a relationship with husband Dave since 2017 (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

A source previously told Us magazine that Emma was “staying active” and was “very happy”.

They told the publication: “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother – she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing.

“She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing.

Emma and Dave, a comedian and director, have been dating since October 2017.

In December 2019, the couple announced their engagement, with Dave confirming the news on his Instagram.

He shared a selfie that featured Emma, grinning and showing off her new engagement ring for his followers. He didn’t write anything in the caption, instead simply posting a love hearts emoji.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, according to website Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @davemccary

Emma’s Oscar wins and nominations

Emma won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2017 musical La La Land.

She has also received two nominations for the coveted film award – for Best Supporting Actress in The Favourite (2018), and the same category for her part in the 2014 film Birdman.

Read more: Brooke Vincent shares rare Instagram pic of toddler as she prepares to give birth

In The Favourite, her character, Abigail, vies to be the court favourite of Queen Anne (played by Olivia Colman) against Sarah, the Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz).

In Birdman she played Sam, daughter of faded Hollywood star Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton), who is best known for his role as a Batman-like superhero character called Birdman.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.