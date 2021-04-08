The Crown star Emma Corrin has seemingly announced she is “queer” in a new post on Instagram.

The 25-year-old actress – who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series – took to social media to share a snap of herself in a wedding dress yesterday (April 7).

But it was Emma’s brief caption that really got fans talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

What did The Crown star Emma Corrin say?

The latest snap showed Emma posing for a spread in Pop magazine.

Showing off the pictures, she wrote: “Ur fave queer bride #POP44 OUT NOW.”

Fans were quick to react to the post, with many believing it was Emma’s subtle way of opening up on her sexuality.

Read more: Diana, Princess of Wales: Former chef says The Crown portrayed Prince Charles incorrectly

One wrote: “Emma Corrin is queer?! Omg so proud of her.”

A second commented: “Caption speaks facts.”

In addition, a third shared: “QUEER?! What a day to be alive.”

The Crown star Emma Corrin has ‘come out as queer’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “PROUD OF YOU!”

Furthermore, a fifth proposed to the actress in the comments section.

They said: “Omg, marry me please!”

Ur fave queer bride.

Emma has remained relatively private about her personal life.

Back in October, when asked if she had a “boyfriend on the scene”, she replied: “I’d rather navigate this on my own. It’s nicer to feel like I’m taking care of me.”

ED! has contacted Emma’s rep for comment.

Emma as Princess Diana in The Crown (Credit: SplashNews)

Emma shot to fame as Princess Diana in the popular Netflix show.

The latest series depicted Diana and Prince Charles’ unhappy marriage, as well as their divorce.

The show also gave insight into her eating disorder.

Read more: The Crown season 4: Palace intruder reveals what really happened in the Queen’s bedroom

Speaking about her character, Emma previously told Glamour UK: “I was so determined to represent Diana’s struggles with bulimia and her mental health in the right way.”

The series also featured Olivia Colman as the Queen.

In addition, Gillian Anderson joined the cast as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.