Emma Bunton has told fans she is “heartbroken” as she cancelled two performances of her festive tour after falling ill.

The Spice Girls star kicked off her planned run of December gigs in Manchester and Brighton last week.

But Emma, 46, was left “absolutely devastated” on Friday (December 16) after she was forced to cancel one concert at the last minute.

And sadly she then wasn’t able to appear again for last night’s (Saturday December 17) either.

Sharing an image of herself looking teary, a gutted Emma told fans on social media she was under doctor’s orders not to perform.

Emma Bunton addresses tour cancellation

The Baby Spice star previously told fans on Friday evening her show in York would not be going on just 90 minutes before it was due to start.

She wrote on Twitter: “Please accept my sincere apologies, my Christmas Show in York cannot go ahead tonight.

“I have been advised by my doctor that I am unable to perform. I am absolutely devastated and l’ll see you all again very soon.”

Within minutes, she added: “I have never in my whole career ever had to cancel a gig and I can’t stop crying.

“I tried my hardest to make tonight happen. Thank you all for your beautiful messages of support.”

‘I’ve let you down’

Unfortunately, Emma’s Saturday afternoon health update on social media did not contain much good news for fans planning to attend her concert in Birmingham.

An emotional Emma wrote: “I feel like I have let so many of you down today and it has left my heart broken.

“With rest and medication I wake every morning with hope.

“Birmingham, I am here but unfortunately won’t be able to perform tonight under doctor’s orders.

“I am overwhelmed by all the support and love from my fans. Love you all very much.”

The final gig of Emma’s tour is scheduled to happen in London tomorrow (Monday December 19).

How fans reacted

Emma’s dedicated fans were also very disappointed to miss out, with many wishing her all the best and a quick recovery.

“Aw don’t worry you haven’t let us down, just get better sweetheart,” one follower reassured her.

“We love you no matter what – your health is the most important thing right now. Sending you lots of love,” tweeted another supporter.

And a third added: “Taking care of yourself is so important and your fans understand!”

