Emma Bunton’s 16-year-old son dating Strictly Come Dancing star’s daughter?

Pop star Emma Bunton’s son has reportedly found love at the tender age of 16 – with the daughter of a Strictly 2023 hopeful!

Beau Bunton Jones is the son of Emma and singer Jade Jones. Beau recently turned 16, and what better way than to celebrate with your family and loved ones?

He shared several photos of his birthday bash on Instagram to show his followers how he celebrated in style. Beau posted three photos with the simple caption “16”.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton’s son’s girlfriend has famous parents (Credit: YouTube)

Emma Bunton’s son dating Strictly 2023 star’s daughter?

The first photo shows the young man looking surprised with inflated large balloons behind him.

Baby Spice Emma appeared in the second shot, doting on her son, but the third image had social media users talking. In the final image, Beau has his arm around Grace Freeman as she took a pretty cosy photo of them in a bedroom mirror.

Grace is the daughter of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestant Amanda Abbington.

Strictly announced that the Sherlock actress would compete in the upcoming season earlier this month.

Amanda and her ex, actor Martin Freeman, have two children together – Grace and her older brother Joe.

Grace commented on the post with “happy birthday” and a love heart emoji, with Beau quickly pressing the like button. Several outlets have reported that the picture “confirms” Beau’s romance with Grace.

ED! has contacted reps for doting mums Emma and Amanda for comment.

Martin and Amanda have starred in multiple projects together, including Sherlock, The Robinsons, The Debt and The Good Night.

Amanda and Martin separated in 2016, and she is now engaged to Jonathan Goodwin.

Amanda on Strictly Come Dancing

The actress has not been partnered with a Strictly professional yet but has revealed that she can’t wait to start.

At the time of her announcement, she said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

“Plus, I get to learn to dance, which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Amanda will be competing against the likes of Layton Williams, Angela Rippon, Les Dennis, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi and Zara McDermott.

