Emma Bunton has shared with fans a look at her gorgeous wedding dress – and flashed a saucy garter for good measure.

The Spice Girl and Heart Radio DJ tied the knot with long-term fiancé Jade Jones last week.

And now the mum-of-two is still on “cloud nine” after the intimate ceremony.

What was the Emma Bunton wedding dress like?

Emma took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her in a bathroom holding a huge bouquet of white gardenias and yellow roses.

She wore a short-length Miu Miu dress that featured sheer sleeves and a large train.

Emma also wore a cute garland in her hair that matched her bouquet.

Flashing a huge smile, Emma said: “Still on cloud 9!”

Fans and celeb pals congratulated Emma on her big day

How did her fans react?

It wasn’t long before many of her celeb pals got in touch to compliment her on her wedding outfit.

Pixie Lott replied, “Congratulations Emma!!” while Louise Redknapp called her a “beaut”.

Gaby Roslin wrote, “so beautiful”, and Abbey Clancy simply said, “Wow!”

More of her 1.2million followers got in touch to congratulate her.

Wow what a beautiful bride you are Emma!

“Soooooo happy for you!!!!” one gushed.

Another said: “Wow what a beautiful bride you are Emma!” followed by hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Finally, one fan spotted one detail in the photo: “The garter!”

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998 (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

When did Emma and Jade get married?

Emma, 45, and 42-year-old former boyband member, Jade, tied the knot earlier this week.

The pair have been together since 1998, and got engaged in 2006. Reports claim that they applied for a marriage license in 2019.

Later that year, Emma said: “It is the world’s longest engagement but if Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell can do it… they’ve never married. One day, I know we would love a wedding and we want the kids to be there.”

It’s thought that their two children – Beau and Tate – their mothers and two other close friends were there to witness the intimate ceremony on Wednesday (July 14).