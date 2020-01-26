Emma and Matt Willis pose for romantic snowy picture on skiing holiday

TV favourite Emma Willis has shared a cute insight into her personal life by posting a loved-up snap with her husband Matt.

The couple, who have been married since 2008, are shown posing in a heart-shaped wooden carved chair before a snowy backdrop.

Donning ski masks and ski attire, the pair appear to be enjoying a glamorous ski trip abroad.

Former Big Brother host Emma captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji, tagging herself and her former Busted star hubby - and dozens of her some 1.6 million followers commented.

The One Show's Matt Baker joked: "Cold hands, warm heart" and another user quipped: "Unacceptable levels of adorable."

Yet another user commented: "Such a gorgeous couple" and a fourth posted: "How lovely is that!"

Meanwhile Matt shared several updates of their trip on his own Instagram account, including a sultry picture of Emma laid out in their log cabin's bed with the caption "Perfection..." on his Stories.

Emma and Will share three children together, and Emma recently admitted she sometimes experiences 'mum-guilt'.

The busy presenter, who is currently the host of The Voice UK, spoke in a pre-recorded segment on ITV's Lorraine about the issue.

She was set the challenge to state an 'I can, I am and I will' in a bid to encourage people to be confident and authentic in themselves.

For her 'I will' Emma said she would become more comfortable with spending time away from her children, and without feeling guilty about it.

She explained: "I will allow myself guilt-free time, because I don't do very often and it's allowed.

Emma and Matt Willis married in 2008 (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"Because I have it rarely and it's something that I find, for me, takes a lot of work to get because I always feel guilty doing anything for myself. My 'I can' comes from confidence really, because I'm not an overly confident person.

"I am a mum - I want to give my kids confidence, but limit it because no one wants arrogance."

Both her and Matt are very private about their family life, and deliberately don't share images of any of their children's faces on social media or to the press.

