American rapper Eminem slammed over 'disgusting' new lyrics about the Manchester Arena bombing

Rapper Eminem has come under fire over 'disgusting' lyrics about the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack.

In his latest album, the 'Till I Collapse hitmaker, 47, references the arena bombing that saw 22 innocent concertgoers and parents killed and dozens more injured, many of them children.

On Music To Be Murdered By, released today (17.01.20), a song called Unaccommodating features the lyrics: "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game.

"Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting."

A number of music fans reacted with outrage on Twitter.

One said: "Nothing about [it] is funny, it's disgusting. He seems like he is poking fun at it by saying 'bombs away at an Ariana Grande Concert'."

A second user tweeted: "Eminem's new track has a lyric, 'I'm contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting'. He's always been controversial lyrically, but I just don't get the point in this one. Grossly offensive, and for who? For what reason?"

As if the title of his album wasn't disgusting enough.

A third wrote: "Eminem using a bombing which affected SO many people in a rap. How low and heartless can you be! 'But I'm contemplating yelling bombs away on the game/Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting'. Imagine being Ariana or anyone affected by that horrible attack! Wow."

Someone else said: "I like Eminem but rapping about the Manchester bombings for no reason and adding a bomb explosion noise afterwards isn't it."

Another posted: "It's disappointing but not surprising that #Eminem would use controversial lyrics about the Manchester bomb, dragging the victims' families and Ariana back into a very dark time. Not sure how popular he is these days but I hope any success he gets from the back of this is worth it."

Nothing about that is funny, it’s disgusting.



But some users rushed to defend Eminem over the lyrics, particularly as he was among those to help raise millions in the wake of the atrocity.

One fan tweeted: "People are complaining about Em's Manchester bomb attack line... He raised £2million for it and releases Darkness, which is basically talking about gun violence in America. Why would he disapprove one thing and not the other? People just don't understand Eminem... #MusicToBeMurderedBy."

In the end, 22 victims died after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Of the those who lost their lives, 10 were under the age of 20. The youngest, Saffie Roussos, was just eight years old.

