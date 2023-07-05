The funeral of ITV journalist Emily Morgan took place today as her family and friends gathered to say their goodbyes.

Emily tragically died in May at the age of just 45 following a battle with lung cancer. Emily was a wife and mother of two young daughters, as well as a respected face at ITV News for more than 20 years.

She was ITV News‘ health and science editor and led its coronavirus coverage in Britain and abroad.

On Wednesday (July 5), Emily’s funeral took place at a church in Gloucestershire where she married her husband Rob.

Emily Morgan’s funeral took place today weeks after her death (Credit: ITV News)

Emily Morgan funeral

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship shared a tweet today after he attended the funeral service. He said: “In this beautiful church, we just said goodbye to a dear member of our @itvnews family, our friend & colleague Emily Morgan.

“Our thoughts are forever with her husband & 2 girls. Emily, we are so grateful for having been able to be part of your life.”

Chris attended alongside Emily’s fellow ITV colleague Tom Bradby. Newsreader Tom paid a heartbreaking tribute to Emily in a speech during the service.

Tom Bradby spoke at Emily’s funeral on Wednesday (Credit: ITV News)

Tom said: “It was such a joy knowing her, as a work colleague and as a friend.

Farewell my friend, we did know you and we really loved you.

“There wasn’t a day that I spent with her where she didn’t bring a great deal of joy and epic amounts of laughter into my life. Nothing gave me as much joy – few things in my working life have given me as much joy – as watching her fall in love with Rob and have two wonderful daughters who she talked about constantly and adored.”

He added: “So finally then, what I can really say, is a version of what I said in my tribute on News at Ten to Emily, farewell my friend, we did know you and we really loved you.”

Emily kept her battle with lung cancer private (Credit: ITV News)

Emily Morgan’s death

In May, Emily’s death was announced. ITN said in a heartbreaking statement: “We are devastated at the passing of our remarkable colleague Emily Morgan. Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family.”

Emily died surrounded by her family following a battle with lung cancer. She had kept her illness private.

