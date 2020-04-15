Emily Maitlis' husband stops talking to her after haircut failure

Emily Maitlis has revealed on Twitter that her husband isn't talking to her after she attempted a lockdown haircut on him - with disastrous consequences.

Emily Maitlis revealed her husband isn't talking to her after a disastrous attempt at a home haircut during lockdown

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back as Cheryl Baker brands him a 'bully' in Twitter row

The Newsnight presenter admitted that, despite working in a hairdressers when she was younger, she carried out the terrible haircut using clippers 'despite her better instincts' leaving husband Mark Gwynne with a jagged mess.

Emily Maitlis reveals her son 'snitched' on her

BBC journalist Emily, 49, also said she would have got away with it if one of their sons hadn't 'snitched' on her.

Emily and Mark have two sons, Milo, 15 and Max, 13.

"Yes, I did used to work in a hairdressers, " Emily wrote. "No, I didn't learn to use clippers."

She added: "Yes, he did ask me to help with this against all my better instincts. No, we are not currently talking."

Yes, I did used to work in a hairdressers. No, I didn’t learn to use clippers. Yes, he did ask me to help with this against all my better instincts No, we are not currently talking ... pic.twitter.com/TibA2j6ON0 — emily m (@maitlis) April 14, 2020

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

Kirstie Allsopp and Piers Morgan replied with laughing emojis while Emily's other followers shared their own hairdressing attempts.

The editor of Newsnight, Esme Wren, jokingly replied telling Emily to 'please pass on my apologies for giving you the week off'.

Another BBC colleague said Mark 'may as well go full-on monk now' with Emily responding that she 'nearly go away with it'.

Genuinely thought I’d got away with it coz it was the back. But one of the boys snitched on me. On their own mother. Let that sink in — emily m (@maitlis) April 14, 2020

Emily's powerful address

Last week, Emily gave a powerful address on Newsnight calling on viewers to face the reality of the coronavirus pandemic and not believe the 'myths'.

"The language around COVID-19 has sometimes felt trite and misleading," she said.

"You do not survive the illness through fortitude and strength of character, whatever the Prime Minister's colleagues tell us.

"And the disease is not a great leveller, the consequences of which everyone, rich or poor, suffers the same, this is a myth that needs debunking.

"Those on the frontline right now. Bus drivers, shelf stackers, nurses, care home workers hospital staff and shopkeepers are disproportionately the lower paid members of our workforce.

Read more: Ben Shephard shares family video as he and his sons learn new talent in lockdown

"They are more likely to catch the disease because they are more exposed, those in tower blocks and small flats will find the lockdown tougher.

"Those in manual labour won't be able to work from home."

"This is a health issue with huge ramifications for social welfare. And it's a welfare issue with huge ramifications for public health."

Have you attempted a haircut while in lockdown? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.