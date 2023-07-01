Emily Atack reduced to tears as she learns of awful family suicide

Emily Atack is left devastated after learning that her great-great-grandfather took his own life at the age of 33.

The actress, also 33, is one of many celebs taking part in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

And during BBC One’s smash hit show, she is left in tears after learning about her relative Joseph Atack’s heartbreaking tragedy.

Emily is left emotional to hear of the news (Credit: BBC)

Emily Atack heartbroken after relative’s suicide

Joseph’s tragedy stemmed from an accident that happened while he was working in 1886. He was in charge of miners being moved safely at a colliery when tragedy struck.

A 36-year-old man ended up being crushed and dragged by the cage used to take the men underground. The Mirror reports how the death was determined an “accidental killing”. A probe also found the victim put his own life at risk when he “jumped on the cage” at the Nostell Colliery, in South Yorkshire.

Emily Atack’s relative sadly drowned

However, three years after the accident, Joseph jumped into a local river and drowned. He was seemingly still affected by the death of his co-worker. Joseph left behind his wife, also named Emily, and their five children.

Oh, my God. That is horrifically sad.

A newspaper report at the time claimed Joseph was convinced he was going to be convicted of manslaughter and he “must have gone into the water in a state of temporary insanity”.

Emily’s relative was the same age when he died (Credit: BBC)

Emily Atack stunned on Who Do You Think You Are?

Emily tells the BBC show during filming that her ancestors on her father Keith’s side could be particularly “sensitive”. She also notes how she reckons Joseph “would have been hugely affected” by the accident.

Emily, who has been open about her own mental health struggles, adds: “If you gave a signal and it cost someone their life, you would never get over something like that.”

After she learns he took his own life, she says: “Oh, my God. That is horrifically sad.” She also adds: “He didn’t just lose his mind quickly – there’s sadness and depression, and anxiety and worry and panic. These feelings build and you’re trapped in them.”

‘There’s no place I could feel more connected to’

Emily does take comfort in the fact that her relative Joseph didn’t leave his widow and children struggling. She was able to later remarry at a church where Joseph is buried.

Emily visits the parish church on Who Do You Think You Are? and is overcome with emotion. She revealed: “There’s no place I could feel more connected to.”

