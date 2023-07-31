Emily Atack announces heartbreaking family loss: ‘I simply adored him’

Emily Atack has announced the heartbreaking death of her uncle with an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing a selection of photos and videos of herself with her uncle, she said: “It breaks my heart to say that on Friday we lost my beautiful uncle Steve.

“I often shared photos and stories with you all on here about him because I simply adored him. Everybody did.”

The actress went on to describe her uncle as the “smartest and funniest soul you could ever wish to have in your company”, and highlighted his passions for music, cooking, hiking, and writing.

Emily continued: “He appreciated every single day he was here, his zest and enthusiasm for life were infectious.”

The former The Inbetweeners star finished: “I am truly blessed and honoured to have some of my most treasured memories with you Uncle Steve aka ‘Uncle Beef’, The Mountain Man. The light of our lives. I love you so much and I will miss you beyond belief. May you live on through the music and the mountains”.

She would often share photos of her late uncle with her 1.9 million Instagram followers, and many of them took to the comments to pay tribute.

Emily has shared some sad news with fans (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

One said: “So sorry for your loss. He looked so much fun. Thinking of you and your family,” while another said: “Truly sorry to hear this Emily. We’ve been lucky enough to have been at some of your family’s parties (the best parties) and your words about him are so true. Such a lovely talented man. Always such a happy chappie, who defo loved life. Sending big hugs to your family right now.”

Some of her famous friends also reached out. Laura Whitmore said: “Ah I’m sorry Emily! Lots of love. Rest in peace Steve.” Vicky Pattison said: “So sorry Em, sending my condolences to you and your family.”

Talking about loss on TV

The sad news comes weeks after Emily discussed her grandad’s death on BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are?. She shared that he was a big football fan – and Wrexham supporter – and that she told him Wrexham had won when they hadn’t, while he was in hospital.

Emily discovered more about her family’s football connection on Who Do You Think You Are? recently (Credit: BBC)

“And it was almost like he went off peacefully after that,” she said. “He slowly slipped away from there.”

