Singer Peter Andre has revealed that his wife Emily Andre was left thrilled by a thoughtful present given to her by stepdaughter Princess.

Emily turned 31 recently and her singer husband and their kids pulled out all the stops to make it a special day for the junior doctor.

Writing in his New column, Pete explained: “We had a lovely time celebrating Emily’s birthday.”

Opening up about Emily’s birthday presents, Pete revealed that his 13-year-old daughter gave her stepmum a gift she really wanted.

Emily Andre just celebrated her 31st birthday (Credit: Splash News)

Then came the information that we all wanted to know – what pressies Emily got given!

Pete said the couple’s children – Amelia and Theo – “created beautiful cards”.

He added: “Junior bought her a really nice pair of gardening gloves, which she was thrilled about.”

What did Princess give Emily for her birthday?

“Bista [Princess] gave her a lovely sewing kit, which Emily had been mentioning for ages that she wanted,” Pete added.

Princess – whose mum is Katie Price – is believed to have a close bond with Emily.

Pete added that they all went out for dinner as a family.

He also said they were planning on going on a romantic getaway just the two of them in the coming months.

Peter Andre praises wife Emily

Emily and Princess appear to have a very good relationship (Credit: YouTube)

He helped celebrate her big day by making her waffles, smoked salmon and bagels for breakfast in bed.

The Mysterious Girl singer also shared a lovely tribute on Instagram.

He shared in view of his some 1.5 million followers a photo of their blended family clapping for the NHS.

In addition, he added across the photo: “Mum, Wife, Stepmum” as well as a touching caption.

It read: “This photo says so much about you Emily. Happy 31st birthday to an incredibly talented, multitasking, loving mother, wife, stepmother and one hell of a doctor.”

Pete and Emily married in 2015 and they share daughter Amelia, six, and son Theo, three, together.

Emily is an NHS doctor and has being working on the frontline since the coronavirus outbreak.

Peter has repeatedly gushed over how proud he is of his wife.

He even revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 herself.

She had to self-isolate on the top floor of their home away from their children.

Pete told The Sun it was “bittersweet” seeing his wife working throughout the pandemic.

He said: “She’s been incredible, whether she’d want me to say it or not, and she’s been out there saving lives right in the firing line like every other carer and doctor.

“It was really bittersweet for me, because I was so proud of her for what she was doing, but so scared for her health and for her kids.”

