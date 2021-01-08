Elvis Presley would have celebrated his 86th birthday today (January 8) and rumours are swirling about the cause of his mysterious death.

The King of Rock and Roll passed away at the tender age of 42 in August 1977.

Today would’ve marked the singer’s 86th birthday.

And, after years of mystery surrounding his death thanks to a sealed autopsy report, it’s been reported that fans may finally have a definitive answer about what happened to him.

When did Elvis die?

Elvis died on August 16 1977 at the age of 42.

His family sealed the singer’s autopsy report and it isn’t due to be opened until until 2027.

As a result, his cause of death has never really been confirmed.

We do know, though, that the singer was found unresponsive on his bathroom floor after years of drug abuse.

His last few months also saw the star balloon to 25 stone as he barricaded himself in his bedroom and gorged on platters of cheeseburgers.

I gently raised one eyelid. His eye was staring straight ahead and blood red.

He also suffered from severe constipation and had a four-month-old compacted stool sitting in his bowel at the time of his death.

His girlfriend at the time Ginger Alden found the star’s body and said it looked as if he had fallen forward while sitting on the toilet.

She said in her autobiography: “I gently turned his face toward me. A hint of air expelled from his nose. The tip of his tongue was clenched between his teeth and his face was blotchy.

“I gently raised one eyelid. His eye was staring straight ahead and blood red.”

The death of Elvis Presley broke millions of hearts (Credit: Splash News)

Elvis Presley birthday: Post mortem results ‘revealed’

A post mortem was carried out on the Don’t Be Cruel singer the same day, but the family immediately had the results sealed for 50 years.

However, one person who saw the results has stepped forward to reveal what he read in the report.

Leading Californian doctor Forest Tennant reviewed the report while defending Elvis’ doctor, who was later cleared of over-prescribing drugs.

Tennant claimed that almost every organ in Elvis’ body was plagued by ill health.

And he said the star’s well-publicised poor diet and drug addiction wouldn’t have been enough to contribute to this.

Instead, he points to a head injury Elvis sustained in 1967 that led to an undiagnosed progressive autoimmune inflammatory disorder.

He believes this triggered the star’s many health issues, which saw him hospitalised numerous times towards the later years of his life.

Elvis is said to have tripped over a TV wire and knocked himself out on a bath.

The injury was so bad that it caused brain tissue to dislodge and seep into his blood circulation.

Speaking in a 2013 medical paper, Tennant believes the body recognised the matter as a foreign object and sought to destroy it, triggering a condition called hypogammaglobulinemia.

And it’s this that could’ve caused the obesity, enlarged heart and other conditions which are ultimately believed by many to have led to his death.

