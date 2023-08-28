Sir Elton John spent a night in hospital after falling over at his French villa, his spokesperson has confirmed.

The 76-year-old singer was treated for minor injuries at the Princess Grace hospital centre’s orthopaedic unit in Monaco.

According to BBC News, a spokesperson confirmed he was admitted to the department after “a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France.”

They continued: “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Elton is enjoying the summer at his French abode with husband David Furnish, 60 as well as their two sons. He has recently finished his final run of live dates – the five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – while his last billed UK show was a two-hour set to close Glastonbury 2023 in June.

