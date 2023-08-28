Sir Elton John spent a night in hospital after falling over at his French villa, his spokesperson has confirmed.
The 76-year-old singer was treated for minor injuries at the Princess Grace hospital centre’s orthopaedic unit in Monaco.
According to BBC News, a spokesperson confirmed he was admitted to the department after “a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France.”
They continued: “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”
Elton is enjoying the summer at his French abode with husband David Furnish, 60 as well as their two sons. He has recently finished his final run of live dates – the five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – while his last billed UK show was a two-hour set to close Glastonbury 2023 in June.
Fans criticised Glasto coverage
But some fans weren’t happy with the TV coverage of the performance – not least former This Morning host Fern Britton.
Taking to Twitter at the time, Fern said that she was sick of footage of the gig being “arty”. She wrote: “Stop with the arty drone shots Glastonbury director!!!! I want to see Elton and the stage!”
And her fans also agreed. One person concurred: “I said just the same! Let us see what the crowd are seeing, please!” Another replied: “100% this! ‘Here’s what it’s like behind 100,000 people’… err no thank you!” A third wrote: “Feeling seasick!”
Fern still enjoyed the performance, though. Another follower tweeted: “Watch the lady doing sign language for Elton on iPlayer. She is amazing.” Fern replied: “I’m too busy dancing at the moment!”
However, later on in the gig, the coverage seemed to focus more on Elton, with a social media user crediting Fern: “Think they heard you!”
But another added: “You did see Elton and the stage. The shots of Glastonbury were incredible. Never ignore a sunset, the crest of the moon, and the incredible crowd of people. Well done BBC.”
