Elton John and David Furnish reveal sons’ ‘upset’ after heartbreaking family loss

Elton John and husband David Furnish revealed their children are “so upset” after going through a heartbreaking family loss.

David admitted that Elton and their sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, were heartbroken after their beloved dog Marilyn died.

Marilyn passed away last week, just shy of her 18th birthday.

Elton John and David Furnish’s sons are ‘so upset’ after the loss of their dog Marilyn (Credit: Splash News)

Elton John and David Furnish reveal heartbreaking family loss

David Furnish spoke to Hello! Magazine about the loss, revealing that the sons he shares with Elton have had Marilyn “their whole lives”.

He shared: “[They] are so upset as well, they have not known life without Marilyn in it – she’s been there for their whole lives.”

It will take some time to adapt. Having a bond with an animal is such a special thing.

The pair also lost cocker spaniel Arthur in 2018, who served as best man at their wedding in 2005.

David continued: “It will take some time to adapt. Having a bond with an animal is such a special thing.”

He shared that Marilyn was “fiercely loyal” to the boys and like a “protective mother” to them.

Zachary, 11, was born in December 2010 and Elijah, nine, was born in 2013 via the same surrogate as his older brother.

David Furnish: ‘She’s back together with Arthur now’

David also posted a tribute to their beloved dog Marilyn on his Instagram account.

He wrote: “She gave our family an abundance of joy and love. Marilyn joined the Furnish-Johns as a companion to Elton’s beloved cocker spaniel Arthur.

“Together they travelled the world with us – from backstage at Caesar’s Palace to the gondolas of Venice. Life was never, ever dull with them charging around.”

He continued, writing that Marilyn had joined their beloved pooch Arthur: “She’s back together with Arthur now, charging around in doggie heaven and chasing rabbits.

“A dear friend once remarked, ‘A dog is the only love you can buy,’ and the love we got back from Marilyn was bountiful and immeasurable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish)

Fans and friends shared their support for Elton and David after the loss.

One fan wrote: “Aww so sorry for your loss – our pets are such a huge part of our hearts!”

Another fan added: “She was a beautiful dog, David. 18 years is miraculous.”

Someone else said: “So sorry. Never easy losing our fur babies who own so much of our hearts!”

Read more: Masked Singer host Joel Dommett shocks viewers with X-rated Elton John comment

Are you a fan of Elton and David? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.