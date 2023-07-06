10 of the best memes digging at Elon Musk as new social media app Threads launches: ‘Goodbye Twitter!’

Elon Musk will no doubt be kicking his feet in the dirt as a brand new Twitter rival, Threads has gone live – and people are loving it!

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, launched the new text-based app on Wednesday (July 5). Basically, it’s trying to be like Twitter, by offering longer posts and accounts linked to Instagram.

And to be honest, we can see why a ton of Twitter users have flocked over to download the new app. Elon, who bought Twitter back in October, has riled up people recently after introducing several changes to the platform.

Threads launched this week and is a rival to Twitter

Elon Musk dealt blow as Twitter rival app launches

According to Threads, they say the app is: “Where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow.

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Users have ‘said goodbye’ to Twitter, owned by Elon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bad timing for Elon?

It couldn’t be worse timing for Elon, who is one of the richest people in the world. The billionaire left many Twitter users fuming recently when he put a restriction on how many tweets a non-verified account can see.

So, in a bid to cash in, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg decided to launch Threads. And it’s fair to say fans are totally into the new app. Here’s some of the best memes that don’t hold back about Elon!

Even “goodbye Twitter” is trending on the social media app, as many users move over to Threads.

He must be fuming!

Elon Musk when he wakes up today and sees everyone saying goodbye Twitter and heading over to Threads #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/P2LwsknGRH — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) July 6, 2023

“Elon Musk finding out everyone is leaving Twitter to go and join the Instagram version”

Elon Musk finding out everyone is leaving Twitter to go and join the Instagram version pic.twitter.com/g8tDvAy9KU — Only Fools and Horses Lines (@OnlyFoolsLines) July 6, 2023

Literally!

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it Elon!

“Mark zuckerberg releases Instagram Threads” Elon musk right now after thinking he can just do anything with twitter : pic.twitter.com/kWw19wD1c7 — Wizkid Soldier back up (@bigwizarrdd) July 6, 2023

Elon defo was one of the 10 million sign ups…

Elon Musk right now… pic.twitter.com/z1laGsVHqb — billy day (@bdksi1245_day) July 6, 2023

“Elon Musk after seeing the Threads app…”

Alexa, play Karma by Taylor Swift x

Elon musk watching everyone moving from Twitter to threads . pic.twitter.com/Vl9yPwJ1PM — Nimra khan (@pedristann) July 6, 2023

“10 million people join Threads in first hours”… Elon Musk:

“10 million people join Threads in first hours.” Elon Musk:pic.twitter.com/FNMSxC94ag — Kmess ✭ (@kmess22) July 6, 2023

Bye Felicia!

Elon musk after seeing everyone switch to threads pic.twitter.com/AdhlBmudBV — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) July 6, 2023

Elon is defo tryna think of what he can do next

Elon Musk right now watching all of you having fun on the new app pic.twitter.com/pzfNw4ZNxN — Katherine Sinty (@katherinesinty) July 6, 2023

