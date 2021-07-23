Elliott Wright has revealed his wife Sadie has suffered a miscarriage whilst five months pregnant.

The former TOWIE star shared the heartbreaking news today (July 23), saying: “Our hearts have been ripped into a million pieces.”

It comes months after Elliott lost his beloved dad to coronavirus in March.

Elliott Wright and his wife Sadie were expecting a second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Elliott Wright say about his wife?

Elliott, 41, took to Instagram to announce the sad news.

He wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart.

“We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth and we take comfort that our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie.”

Read more: Elliott Wright endures triple tragedy as beloved dog Poppy dies

In addition, he added: “We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella… having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know.

“We really thank you for all your condolences at this terribly sad time but ask for privacy as family whilst we grieve the loss of our beautiful baby boy.”

The couple’s friends shared their support in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elliottwright_ (@elliottwright_)

Megan McKenna said: “Sending love to you both Elliott.”

“Love you all so much,” James Argent penned, as Denise Van Outen commented: “Sending all our love to you. So sorry for your loss.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Keegan added a trio of love heart emojis.

We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth

Elliott and Sadie announced they were expecting a second child last month.

The pair are already proud parents to two-year-old son Billy.

At the time, Elliott shared: “Well, what can I say, my dad has sent us an angel, a beam of light and love from what has been a dark few months. A beautiful bundle of joy awaits @sadiestuartx and I!! So excited and so are Elliott, Olivia and Billy.”

Elliott and Sadie are parents to son Billy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elliott’s devastating year

The reality star has suffered a string of devastating losses over the past year.

Back in March, his 66-year-old father, Edward, died after an eight-week battle with Covid-19.

Elliott shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “My father Edward George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 02.03.2021 after bravely fighting Covid for 8 weeks…

Read more: Mark Wright supported by Piers Morgan and Olly Murs after tragic family death

“For those who knew my father, you know what a great man he was, always smiling, always humble, always happy, despite the fact in his later years he bravely fought prostate cancer.”

Furthermore, Elliott’s Marbella restaurant Olivia’s La Cala burnt down in late April.

Meanwhile, his beloved dog Poppy also passed away in May.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.