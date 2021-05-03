Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has wowed fans with her latest Instagram photo.

The 55-year-old has shown off her amazing figure in a recent throwback snap as she reflects on beach holidays of the past.

In her latest bikini snap, the actress can be seen jumping for joy on an idyllic beach.

What did Elizabeth Hurley upload?

Sharing the snap with her two million followers, Elizabeth wrote: “Hoo-ray, it’s a three day weekend in Blighty.”

Instagram followers were quick to comment on the enviable picture and congratulate Liz on her amazing figure.

One commented: “I want to age like Liz.”

Another shared: “That photo must of been taken 20 years ago lol, incredible.”

Furthermore, a third said: “Damn good genes.”

Other fans were quick to quiz the beautiful model on her beauty regime. The star looks incredible for her age and as a result, all her followers want to know the secret!

One asked: “How can you look so good?”

They weren’t the only one either. Another commented: “How does one look like this at 55?”

Fans were quick to joke over Liz’s timeless beauty. One joked: “Holy smokes! My dad had her poster in his college dorm, I had her wallpaper on my computer, and by the looks, of it my son will soon have her VR cut outs.”

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has been showing off her figure in a series of Instagram bikini snaps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elizabeth is missing holidays

Elizabeth is clearly missing the sunshine as the snap is one of a series of beach and bikini pictures that Elizabeth has been uploading as she reminisces over holidays. We feel you Liz!

The star said in a previous picture: “On #worldearthday I’ve chosen to remember being in one of my favourite places, the Maldives.”

She continued: “The ocean is sublime, but one of the biggest challenges our oceans face is plastic pollution. Commit with me to try to eliminate single use plastic bottles from our lives.”

Additionally, Elizabeth has been using the series of bikini snaps to promote her latest swimwear range from Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The star showed off a number of styles including a leopard print two-piece, a gold chain pink set, and a skimpy blue set.

