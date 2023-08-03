Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by 83-year-old Brit Iris Jones ‘breaks his silence following their split’

The former Egyptian toyboy that married 83-year-old British pensioner Iris Jones has reportedly broken his silence following their split.

Iris shocked This Morning viewers in early 2020 with eye-opening descriptions of her sex life with her younger lover.

She also had ITV hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby giggling, covering their mouths in disbelief and shaking their heads with her graphic accounts.

Describing their first night of passion together, Iris recalled at the time: “I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse, saddle sore wasn’t in it.”

Iris Jones said she ‘felt as if she’d been riding a horse’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

The love story of Iris Jones and her Egyptian toyboy Mohamed Ibriham

Iris had revealed she first met Mohamed Ibriham, now 37, on Facebook in 2019. They are believed to have got wed in early 2021 – but visa issues kept them apart for nine months.

Viewers finally got to see Mohamed for themselves in late 2021. And during one of Iris’ appearances on the This Morning sofa, she also (over-)shared how the couple had to take precautions when making love.

Holly Willoughby giggles away (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Iris explained: “My skin is very thin – it’s like tissue. Mohamed’s got to be careful when he grabs hold of me. He rips my skin, the skin on my legs is very, very thin.”

Unfortunately, it was reported a couple of weeks ago that Iris and Mohamed’s journey together had ended. According to Closer, the couple have split.

There’s just some things we never thought we’d hear on the show, but we loved Iris’ honesty! Hear the full story on our free app! 📲https://t.co/22PhhgC3eZ pic.twitter.com/CWLemChuXA — This Morning (@thismorning) January 28, 2020

Iris is quoted as saying: “I never expected to fall in love with someone 46 years younger than me, but I did. I adored everything about Mohammed.

“But it became hard work. We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything. I can’t be doing with that. I’m not a lovesick teenager. I’m 83.”

I’m not missing Mohammed at all.

Iris, who has acquired a new cat instead, is said to have added: “I’m not missing Mohammed at all. The thing that annoyed me the most when he left was he took my tempura battered prawns that I’d planned for my dinner that night.”

Iris Jones holds hands with her Egyptian toyboy (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Mohamed Ibriham ‘breaks his silence’

In the latest update to the saga, reports suggest Mohamed has made a cryptic post on Facebook. Numerous news outlets have claimed he has spoken out amid the coverage of their couple’s reported break-up.

He is said to have posted a snap of himself on Facebook, accompanied with lyrics from Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive. The caption on his photo is said to read: “At first I was afraid, I was petrified. Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side.

“But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong. And I grew strong. And I learned how to get along.”

Phillip Schofield could scarcely believe what he was hearing (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Here’s hoping both of their hearts are fully mended soon.

