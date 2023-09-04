‘Hold my beer’: Brits have deliciously rinsed Gillian Keegan’s sweary outburst

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has been brutally mocked by Brits after being caught swearing on camera.

The 55-year-old was discussing the ongoing school concrete crisis when she slipped up.

Gillian Keegan swore during an interview (Credit: ITV)

What did Education Secretary Gillian Keegan do?

In an interview with ITV today, Gillian Keegan discussed the ongoing school concrete crisis. Some schools in the UK have been forced shut amid fears that dangerous concrete used to build them could lead to a structural collapse.

Following the interview, which faced some challenging questions, Keegan let loose a foul-mouthed tirade.

“Does anyone ever say, ‘You know what, you’ve done a [bleeping] good job because everyone else has sat on their [bleep] and done nothing?’ No signs of that, no?” she asked.

It’s unknown who Keegan was referring to when she swore. She has since apologised for her “off the cuff” remark.

Gillian’s been mocked by Brits (Credit: ITV)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan mocked by Brits

As expected, Keegan has been mercilessly mocked online by Brits over her comments today (Monday, September 4). Here are some of our favourite jokes and memes about Keegan’s interview.

“Good job Gillian, keep up the good work we all value you tremendously,” one Brit sarcastically tweeted after.

“Gillian Keegan is beginning to understand what it’s like to be a teacher…,” another wrote.

Gillian Keegan explaining her comments. https://t.co/57Q7GKhO2S — Dara de Brún (@DaraDeBrun) September 4, 2023

“Just two weeks ago, Gillian Keegan was busy telling heartbroken eighteen-year-olds that no one will care about or remember your A Level results in ten years time. But I reckon people will remember her two F***s and an A*** for the rest of her life,” a fifth joked.

The Gillian Keegan memes haven’t stopped (Credit: ITV)

More funny tweets about Keegan’s swearing

The funny tweets didn’t stop there though.

Gillian Keegan explaining why she got into politics https://t.co/WSRfrshHFh pic.twitter.com/a0OEaTptw2 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) September 4, 2023

Gillian Keegan first day back at work, morning v evening pic.twitter.com/3eEgXpCgrO — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) September 4, 2023

Me to me when I so much as open a can of juice for myself!#GillianKeegan pic.twitter.com/zoWW7ii7sq — Bear Of Scots (@BearOfScots) September 4, 2023

“I don’t want to cause a scene but I got up today, got showered, got dressed, worked for 8 hours and have come home – all with no legs – and NOT ONE OF YOU have told me what a [bleeping] good job I’m doing… I feel your pain @GillianKeegan,” another Brit joked.

“Gillian Keegan: That was a pretty poor media performance I did this morning. Gillian Keegan: Hold my beer,” another wrote.

