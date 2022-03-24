Edith Bowman addresses Cat Deeley 'lesbian affair' rumours
They've been friends for over 20 years

By Robert Leigh

Edith Bowman, radio DJ and TV presenter, addressed rumours of ‘lesbian affair’ with Cat Deeley during a recent podcast appearance.

The celebs have been pals for twenty years. And they have recently launched a podcast of their own.

It involves them chatting to a celebrity and their best mate to find out the stories behind their friendship. And as part of that launch of Friends Will Be Friends, the presenting pair have also been discussing their bond on other podcasts, too.

However, Edith has reflected on how some people back in the day had the wrong idea about how close she and Cat are.

Edith Bowman and Cat Deeley promote their podcast on Lorraine
Edith Bowman and Cat Deeley promote their podcast on Lorraine (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Edith Bowman on friendship with Cat Deeley

Appearing on Angela Scanlon‘s Thanks a Million podcast, Edith recalled how they were first met working at MTV and spent time together going out.

They presented Hitlist UK together in the 1990s and travelled across the US for show Roadtripping.

She noted how they were “really good mates” – and remain good friends.

But at the time, Edith indicated, some people may have been under the impression they were in a relationship.

Cat Deeley smiles on red carpet
Edith said she ‘loves Cat as a friend’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘We are in love’

Edith went on to suggest that photos of the pair leaving a bar together at the time helped stoke rumours about their relationship status.

She explained: “Photographs of us kind of holding each other up, coming out of the Met bar or whatever was because we were [blank]. It wasn’t because we were like, licking each other’s faces off!

That felt kind of slightly intrusive.

“We are in love, but as friends kind of thing. It’s so bizarre.”

Edith also indicated she wasn’t comfortable with such attention.

She continued: “That felt kind of slightly intrusive.”

Edith Bowman has opened up about 'intrusive' perceptions of her friendship
Edith has opened up about ‘intrusive’ perceptions about her friendship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mum-of-two Edith has been married to Editors band member Tom Smith since 2013.

They are parents to sons Rudy, 13, and Spike, nine.

Cat is also mum to two sons – Milo, six, and James, three, – who she shares with husband Patrick Kielty.

