Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus in hospital

Comedian Eddie Large has died from coronavirus at the age of 78, his family have revealed.

The funnyman's son, Ryan, shared the sad news on Facebook, revealing his dad died in the early hours of Thursday (April 2) morning.

He wrote: "He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.

Eddie Large, who has died from coronavirus, spoke about his heart condition on Good Morning Britain in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

"Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.

"We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he achieved in his career with Syd and know that he was much loved by the millions that watched them each week."

Eddie enjoyed a lengthy career in the spotlight, but he remained best known for his double act with comedian Syd Little.

Eddie with his comedy partner Syd Little (Credit: BBC)

The pair saw huge success throughout the 1970s and '80s with their long-running BBC sketch show, The Little and Large Show.

Their TV career started on the Opportunity Knocks, which they won in 1971.

The Little and Large Show launched on BBC One on May 1 1978 and ran until April 20 1991. In addition to its hilarious sketches, it also featured star guests and music.

The Little and Large Show ran from 1978 until 1991 (Credit: BBC)

Little and Large also frequently appeared on Who Do You Do?, the ITV comedy impressions show, and were regulars on the Christmas pantomime scene.

Eddie, who was born Edward Hugh McGinnis in Scotland, rarely worked as a double act with Syd in the 2000s.

But the pair did feature Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, appearing in their sketch serial Saturday Knight Takeaway. And in February 2018, they were among the lineup on Pointless Celebrities.

